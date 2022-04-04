The actress, who appeared in shows Dani’s House and Sadie J, died on Saturday (2nd April) after being taken to hospital in Southampton. Her husband Glyn announced the news in a statement.

CBBC star Chelsie Wibley has died at the age of 30 following a battle with cystic fibrosis.

“This morning Chelsie took a rapid turn for the worse and became unresponsive,” he wrote on social media. “She was rushed to Southampton General Hospital.

“It is with deepest regret that I have to inform everyone that our dearest beautiful Chelsie sadly passed away this afternoon at 2.45pm. It was very quick and she was not in any pain."

He added: "To my gorgeous inspiration wife we will love you always.”

He later posted a tribute to Chelsie on social media and said her tragic passing feels like a “terrible dream”.

“I cannot put into words the heartbreak I am now feeling without you here. Waking up without you by my side just feels so wrong and I’m waiting to realise that this is all just a terrible dream... but sadly I know it is not.”

He added: “From the first time we met I knew that this day would come but I knew you were the one I wanted to spend my life with… and it has been an incredible life… one that I would not change for anything in the world.”

Cystic fibrosis is an incurable genetic condition that causes mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system.

In March 2020, Chelsie spoke out about wanting lockdown to be over so she could see her loved ones again.

“It feels like even more time is being taken away from me,” she told The Sun. “It’s just heartbreaking beyond words.”

She continued: “I know that seeing my friends and family is too dangerous and it could be enough to tip my body over the edge. But on the other hand, I don’t know how much time I have and it breaks me knowing I can’t see them.”

As well as appearing on CBBC shows, Whibley also starred in pantomime in 2008 alongside Daredevil star Charlie Cox, X-Men: First Class actor Jason Flemyng and House of Cards actress Kate Mara.

Chelsie previously revealed that doctors had told her she wouldn’t live past 16, but she defied the prognosis by 13 years.