What channel is Chelsea v Palmeiras Club World Cup final on? Kick off time and live stream

Thomas Tuchel has not travelled to the UAE with the squad due to COVID and his team were not particularly convincing in their semi-final win against AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal on Wednesday evening, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the only goal of the game after 31 minutes.

Chelsea will be chasing their 20th trophy in less than 20 years under owner Roman Abramovich when they take on Brazilian side Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final on Saturday.

Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras, led by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira, are now the only thing standing between the Blues and their first Club World Cup title.

Two goals either side of the break helped the South American outfit beat CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly 2-0 in the other semi-final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Palmeiras on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Palmeiras?

Chelsea v Palmeiras will take place on Saturday 12th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Palmeiras will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are also numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Burnley v Liverpool on Sunday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Palmeiras on?

The game will be shown live on Channel 4 from 4pm.

It's not a regular channel for football to be shown, but fans will be delighted to see football featuring their biggest heroes on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Palmeiras online

You can watch the match online via the All4 on demand platform.

This can be streamed on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Palmeiras team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Christensen, Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

Palmeiras predicted XI: Weverton; Rocha, Luan, Gómez, Piquerez; Dudu, Ze Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa, Veiga, Danilo; Rony

Chelsea v Palmeiras odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Palmeiras

Chelsea know not to underestimate South American opposition in this competition, having suffered defeat to Corinthians at this stage in 2012.

Palmeiras are likely to fight hard as they chase history in what is their first-ever Club World Cup final appearance.

The Blues were not convincing in the semi-final but given the quality in their side, they should have too much for their opponents on Saturday.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras (8/1 at bet365)

