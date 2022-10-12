Fachie, who won gold in the cycling category at both the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games, will read The Secret Code, written by Dana Meachen Rau and illustrated by Bari Weissman.

Paralympic gold medallist Lora Fachie is set to become the first celebrity to read a CBeebies bedtime story in braille, with audio described illustrations.

The Secret Code tells the story of a young boy whose class mates think he can read in a secret code only to discover it is, in fact, braille. It is described as "a story which celebrates the joy of reading in all of its forms and introduces children to a non-sighted experience".

Fachie, who is pregnant with her first child, will read the story alongside her guide dog Tai. She said: "I am over the moon to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story for the first time in braille.

Lora Fachie and her guide dog Tai BBC

"I have always enjoyed reading and hope this will encourage everyone to want to read whether they use their eyes, their ears, their fingers or a secret code. Reading feeds the imagination and I will be reading to my little one from the minute they are born!"

Fachie's story will air on Thursday 13th October to coincide with World Sight Day, and is the first CBeebies Bedtime Story read in braille and the first time the illustrations have been audio described. The braille transcription was provided by the Royal National Institute of Blind People.

The Secret Code is the first of two stories Fachie has recorded for CBeebies. In reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story, she joins high profile stars who have also recently read stories such as Harry Styles, Chris Hemsworth, Harry Kane, Ellie Goulding, Steve Carell and Rose Ayling-Ellis – who signed her story in British Sign Language.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6:50pm on the CBeebies channel, and is also available on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

