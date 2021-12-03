When is Carols from King’s on TV? Will Carols from King’s have a congregation this year?

The annual Carols from King’s service will be taking place with a congregation this year as things stand, after the choir performed to an empty chapel for the first time in a century in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, a solo chorister will begin the traditional celebration of Christmas from the candlelit chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, which viewers can also watch from home on BBC Two on Christmas Eve.

Directed by Daniel Hyde, the BBC says: “The world-famous choir sings carols old and new, including The Holly and the Ivy (arr. June Nixon), In the Stillness (Sally Beamish) and O Holy Night (arr. John Rutter).”

“Hymns sung with the congregation include O Come All Ye Faithful and Hark! the Herald Angels Sing, and the story of the birth of Jesus is read by members of King’s College in the words of the King James Bible and in poems by Charles Causley and Theresa Lola.”

Read on for what we know so far about Carols from King’s 2021.

When is Carol’s from Kings on this year?

Carol’s from Kings will air on BBC Two on Christmas Eve 24th December at 6:15pm, and Christmas Day 25th December at 8:45am. After broadcast, it will be available to stream on iPlayer.

Will Carols from King’s have a congregation this year?

Carols from King’s is due to have a congregation this year, after the choir performed to an empty chapel for the first time in a century last year due to the pandemic. However, it’s worth noting that government guidelines may change in the meantime, so this is assuming there is no change to restrictions.

Which carols will be performed at King’s this year?

The BBC says that the world-famous choir will sing carols old and new, including The Holly and the Ivy (arr. June Nixon), In the Stillness (Sally Beamish) and O Holy Night (arr. John Rutter).

Hymns will include O Come All Ye Faithful and Hark! the Herald Angels Sing, and the story of the birth of Jesus is read by members of King’s College in the words of the King James Bible and in poems by Charles Causley and Theresa Lola.

Where is Carols from King’s filmed?

Carols from King’s is filmed at King’s College Chapel at Cambridge University. The carol service has been held in the iconic gothic chapel since its inception in 1918.

Carol from King’s is pre-recorded early and is attended by members of the college by invitation only. Members of the public are usually permitted to attend A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. Recorded on Christmas Eve in the candlelit chapel of King’s College, Christmas carols and hymns will be performed by the world-famous chapel choir, which will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 on Christmas Day at 1pm.

