For those of you who aren't familiar with the theory, it argues that everyone or everything on the planet is six or fewer steps away from any other person. The new BBC2 series will bring scientists and celebrities together to take on special challenges, all with the aim of finding out just how well connected they are to each other.

With serendipitous results and curious connections promised, we're guessing Cox will be solving the mysteries of the celebrity universe now, too...

Six Degrees was announced as part of a raft of commissions under new BBC2 controller Kim Shillinglaw, including new series from Nigella Lawson, Sue Perkins, The Hairy Bikers and Gareth Malone, and contests themed around hair and pottery.