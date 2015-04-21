Her return follows her last major TV project, reality show The Taste, which first aired in the US over three short series between 2013 and 2014. The cooking show, whose other judges included food writer Anthony Bourdain and chef Ludo Lefebvre, aired a UK version on Channel 4 in early 2014 but it was not recommissioned.

Simply Nigella sees her return to the simple format which made her name with shows such as Nigella and Nigella Bites. Her last BBC2 show was the Italian-themed Nigelissima in 2012.

Cooking just a handful of dishes per show, Simply Nigella sees the chef operating from her home kitchen and talking about what the recipes mean to her as well as giving tips on the easiest ways to cook them.

“With feasts for special occasions sitting alongside tasty every day meals, Simply Nigella will deliver a true sense of balance between lightness and lushness,” said the BBC in a statement.

"From healthy everyday breakfasts and substantial weekend brunches to quick-to-make, lighter suppers that de-stress, and ’bowl food’ that comforts, Simply Nigella promises recipes that will be both a pleasure to cook and eat."

Lawson said: “It’s about food that makes our life easier, that makes us feel better, more alive and less stressed.”