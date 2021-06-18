Boss Baby 2 release date | Trailer, cast and how to watch

A surprise box office smash in 2017, The Boss Baby starred Alec Baldwin as a toddler who is actually a secret agent. Much like Family Guy’s Stewie Griffin, Ted Templeton is a baby with the mind of an adult, and the first film followed him trying to stop the evil CEO of Puppy Co.

The film’s commercial success and subsequent popularity on Netflix encouraged DreamWorks to greenlight a sequel not long after The Boss Baby’s release. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business also follows a variety of spin-offs, specials and TV series set in the Boss Baby universe.

Netflix commissioned a TV show entitled The Boss Baby: Back in Business in 2018 and premiered its fourth season in the winter of 2020. Netflix also released an interactive special based on the film called The Boss Baby: Get That Baby. In the special, the viewer makes the decisions for Boss Baby as they fight off several villains in the universe.

Boss Baby 2 will be one of the first big children’s films released in cinemas since the start of the pandemic. Read on for all you need to know.

Boss Baby 2 release date

Fans of The Boss Baby still have a little while to wait before the sequel arrives in cinemas. A release date of 22nd October 2021 has been pencilled in, though the ongoing pandemic means that’s subject to change. Boss Baby 2 has already been moved from a March release to the current October date.

How to watch Boss Baby 2

If you’re based in the UK, your choice is simple. Boss Baby 2 will only be available to watch in cinemas when it is released on 22nd October 2021.

American fans have more options at their disposal for watching Boss Baby 2. As well as a wide cinema release, it will also be available to stream on NBC’s Peacock service for 60 days from the October premiere.

Boss Baby 2 trailer

If you’d like a sneak peek of what’s to come, the trailer for Boss Baby 2 is available to watch below:

Boss Baby 2 cast

Alec Baldwin returns as the title character, lending his sardonic voice to the toddler turned super spy. His other voice roles include Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Rise of the Guardians and The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie.

Also joining him is James Marsden, who replaces Tobey Maguire as the voice of Boss Baby’s big brother Tim Templeton. Marsden is best known as Cyclops in the X-Men series, as well as performances in TV series Westworld and the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Comedian Amy Sedaris also joins the cast as Tina Templeton. Sedaris’ voice can be heard in Netflix’s BoJack Horseman as well as several Adult Swim series such as The Heart, She Holler.

Returning from the first film are chat show host Jimmy Kimmel and Friends legend Lisa Kudrow as the parents of the Templeton brothers. Kimmel has been a busy voice actor of late, starring in the upcoming Paw Patrol movie and also doing work for Teen Titans Go! To The Movies. Kudrow, most recognisable for her portrayal as Phoebe Buffay, is one of the highest grossing actresses of all time, with her films taking more than $2 billion at the box office.

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria also joins the cast as the grown-up Tim’s wife, Carol. She is joined by cult legend Jeff Goldbum who will play antagonist Dr. Armstrong.

Will Boss Baby 2 be on Netflix?

The Boss Baby has been an enduring hit on Netflix since it was made available on the streaming service. The streamer has also invested a significant amount of money into the franchise by backing TV versions of the film as well as an interactive special.

Boss Baby 2 is likely to end up on Netflix eventually, but as we’re still months away from the release of the film, we can’t make any promises or give you an idea of timescale. As soon as we have more information we will let you know.

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business hits UK cinemas in October. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide.