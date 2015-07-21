He later provided an explanation of what had happened by way of this self-deprecating tweet...

Turnbull will no doubt get sympathy from many viewers – not to mention empathy from a number of other public figures who have inadvertently bid "see you next Tuesday" to audiences in the past.

More like this

Back in 2010, the Today programme's Jim Naughtie mispronounced the surname of then Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt, before Andrew Marr compounded the error by repeating it an hour later on his show.

Advertisement

And earlier this year, John Inverdale apologised for "a slip of the tongue" in the same area during Radio 5 Live's coverage of the Cheltenham Festival.