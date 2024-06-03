Best films on Netflix
Hit Man
- Action
- Comedy
- 2023
- Richard Linklater
- 115 mins
- 15
Summary:
A professor moonlighting as a hit man of sorts for his city police department, descends into dangerous, dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to a woman who enlists his services.
Past Lives
- Romance
- Drama
- 2023
- Celine Song
- 105 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Arthur and playwright wife Nora are happily settled in New York. Her childhood first love Hae Sung visits the city from South Korea, supposedly on holiday, and she agrees to show him the sights. It has been more than 20 years since Nora left Seoul with her family, bound initially for Toronto, and changed her birth name of Na Young. In the interim, she has only exchanged a few video calls with Hae Sung. Nora is compelled to reflect on what might have been
Society of the Snow
- Drama
- Action
- 2023
- J A Bayona
- 143 mins
- 15
Summary:
Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 departs Montevideo on October 13, 1972, bound for Santiago in Chile. On board are 19 members of the Old Christians Club rugby union team. The plane crashes in the heart of the Andes, one of the most hostile environments on the planet
Maestro
- Drama
- History
- 2023
- Bradley Cooper
- 129 mins
- 15
Summary:
Bradley Cooper directs and stars in a biographical drama, which charts the relationship between celebrated conductor Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre and a close friendship with clarinettist David Oppenheim. Also starring Carey Mulligan and Matt Bomer
Dune: Part One
- Action
- Drama
- 2021
- Denis Villeneuve
- 149 mins
- 12
Summary:
Epic sci-fi drama starring Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson. In the year 10,191, Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, accompany Paul's father the Duke after he is made steward of the resource-rich desert planet Arrakis. Paul begins to feel that his destiny is tied with that of the planet, but powerful enemies of House Atreides are plotting the family's destruction.
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Action
- Comedy
- 2023
- Paul Fell
- 97 mins
- PG
Summary:
Ginger and Rocky's headstrong daughter Molly is a cluck off the old block, devoted to keeping her feathered friends safe from harm. She defies her parents to seek poultry nirvana with new friend Frizzle. However, paradise conceals a dark and deadly secret. Stop-motion animated sequel featuring the voices Bella Ramsey, Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi
Talk to Me
- Horror
- Romance
- 2022
- Danny Philippou
- 94 mins
- 15
Summary:
Seventeen-year-old Mia is haunted by the suicide of her mother. On the anniversary of the death, Mia persuades best friend Jade and her boyfriend Daniel to accompany her to a seance involving an embalmed hand, which reportedly allows participants to connect with the departed. Australian horror thriller
RRR
- Drama
- Action
- 2022
- S S Rajamouli
- 180 mins
- 15
Summary:
A fearless warrior on a perilous mission comes face to face with a steely cop serving British forces in this epic saga set in pre-independent India. Drama starring Ram Charan
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Fantasy
- Drama
- 2018
- Bob Persichetti
- 111 mins
- PG
Summary:
Animated action adventure featuring the voices of Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson. Teenager Miles Morales is bitten by a radioactive arachnid and develops superhuman abilities like those of local hero Spider-Man. When Spidey is taken out of action by villain Kingpin, Miles must step up to prevent an unstable supercollider from sending New York into another dimension. But he soon finds he's not the only spider-being in town...
Glass Onion
- Comedy
- Thriller
- 2022
- Rian Johnson
- 139 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to investigate a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his band of friends. Rian Johnson's comedy thriller, starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn