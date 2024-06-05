Best dramas on Netflix
Eric
- 2024
- Mystery
- Drama
Summary:
Award-winning playwright and screenwriter Abi Morgan (The Iron Lady, Suffragette) tests the bond between parent and child in a six-part thriller set in 1980s New York. Vincent Anderson (Benedict Cumberbatch) is the creator of the hugely popular children's TV show Good Day Sunshine and one of the puppeteers that brings the colourful cast to life. Away from the bright lights, he is devoted to his wife Cassie (Gaby Hoffmann) and eight-year-old son Edgar (Ivan Morris Howe). The boy disappears on the walk to school one morning and Detective Michael Ledroit (McKinley Belcher III) leads the high-profile police investigation. Vincent fixates on Edgar's drawing of a blue monster puppet named Eric and clings to the idea that creating Eric for Good Day Sunshine will somehow convince the missing child to return home. As the father's progressively destructive behaviour alienates everyone around him, Detective Ledroit races against time to locate Edgar and reunite the Andersons
RT says::
In 1980s New York, Vincent Anderson (Benedict Cumberbatch) is the co-creator of popular children’s show Good Day Sunshine. But when it comes to his own nine-year-old son, he’s not the most attentive parent. One day, young Edgar walks to school — but doesn’t come home. To try to reach him, Vincent decides he’s going to create the puppet that Edgar has been drawing — a big, blue furry monster called Eric (also voiced by Cumberbatch) — and get it on TV.
The Split’s Abi Morgan has penned a script with deft character arcs, brought to life superbly by a fine supporting cast. Challenging our perceptions of “good” and “bad”, it’s an unpredictable ride that meaningfully navigates themes from homophobia to homelessness and institutional racism. Original and touching. LAURA RUTKOWSKI
Geek Girl
- 2024
- Comedy
- Drama
Summary:
Awkward teenager Harriet is scouted by a top London model agent and her life is turned upside down. Comedy starring Emily Carey based on Holly Smale's young adult novel
RT says::
Harriet Manners (Emily Carey) is a socially awkward 16-year-old who’s bullied at school for being a geek. After being spotted by a modelling agency in London, she pursues a path that leads her to navigating mean girls, photoshoot mishaps and having a crush on model Nick Park (Liam Woodrum).
Sarah Parish and James Murray also star in this charming and fun coming-of-age series co-created by neurodiverse author Holly Smale, who has adapted her bestselling novels, which are loosely based on her own experiences as a reluctant teen model. LAURA RUTKOWSKI
Raising Voices
- 2024
- Drama
Summary:
A 17-year-old student reports a sexual assault and her life is turned upside down. Spanish high school drama starring Nicole Wallace and Clara Galle
RT says::
The latest Spanish-language offering to arrive on Netflix is Raising Voices (Ni una más), an eight-part drama about the prevalence of sexual violence against women. The series opens with 17-year-old Alma (Nicole Wallace) attaching a banner to the front gates of her school which reads: 'Beware! A rapist is in there!'
After she learns a horrifying piece of information that destabilises her life, Alma is determined to bring the perpetrator to justice – even if it means sacrificing her own future. ABBY ROBINSON
Bridgerton
- 2020
- Drama
- Romance
- 15
Summary:
The eight siblings of the Bridgerton family seek love and happiness in Regency-era London in a period drama based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novels.
RT says::
Netflix’s hit period drama doesn’t need gimmicks to keep its fanbase interested, but nevertheless it has a way of refreshing itself whenever it returns, with each new season focussing on a different Bridgerton family sibling. In the third run it’s Colin (Luke Newton), whose vaguely lycanthropic good looks surely don’t make him a match for thoughtful wallflower Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). But as the two friends embark together on her quest to find a husband, perhaps her romantic destiny is staring her in the face...
As always, the cheeky dialogue and sharp styling feel like they’re turning an age-old storyline into something fresh. JACK SEALE
Bodkin
- 2024
- Comedy
- Mystery
Summary:
Investigate journalist Dove (Siobhan Cullen) works as a consultant for true crime podcaster Gilbert (Will Forte) and his assistant Emmy (Robyn Cara). The trio travel to the idyllic, coastal Irish town of Bodkin to probe the disappearance of three people 21 years ago during the pagan festival of Samhain. Locals are reluctant to discuss the details of the cold case and Dove, Gilbert and Emmy are confronted with different versions of events that blur the lines between fact and fiction. As the podcasters pursue the true, they unravel an outlandish conspiracy in a darkly seven-part comedic thriller created by Jez Scharf, which is based on true events
RT says::
The trope of the sleepy Irish coastal town that harbours dark secrets is turned over and given a good shake by this sly comedy thriller, executive-produced by Michelle and Barack Obama. Three podcasters arrive in Bodkin, determined to investigate the disappearance of three people some years ago. While the locals repeatedly puncture these interlopers’ pompous pretensions to be serious journalists, it does seem that the annoying trio may have hit upon something.
Behind a lot of funny gags about media types coming a cropper in the sticks is a deepening mystery. JACK SEALE
A Man in Full
- 2024
- Drama
Summary:
Payback is brutal for a cutthroat real estate mogul in a tense drama executive produced by David E Kelley, based on Tom Wolfe's best-selling novel. Charlie Croker (Jeff Daniels) has made countless enemies building his business empire in Atlanta so when he suddenly faces sudden bankruptcy, rivals hungrily circle to capitalise on his fall from grace. He relies heavily on his second wife, Southern belle Serena (Sarah Jones), for emotional support while he defends his financial interests with the help of executive assistant Jill Hensley (Chante Adams), who is expecting her first child with husband Conrad (Jon Michael Hill). Meanwhile, Charlie's ex-wife Martha (Diane Lane), who could air lots of dirty laundry, risks being drawn into the mudslinging along with the incumbent mayor of Atlanta, Wes Jordan (William Jackson Harper), whose reelection is under threat from a rapidly rising opponent
RT says::
If star power is the name of the game when it comes to streaming shows now, then A Man in Full takes in even some of Apple's offerings in the Hollywood stakes. Jeff Daniels. Diane Lane. Lucy Liu. Throw in Regina King behind the camera and a few slightly less starry but still high-profile figures like William Jackson Harper and Tom Pelphrey and you're really cooking with gas.
The problem is, it really has little else. For the most part, the story of A Man in Full follows former college football star and real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels), who is a big name around town - admired, feared and hated in equal measure. Brash, abrasive, yet at times surprisingly thoughtful, he's in many ways a representative for a "type" in modern society.
It's perfectly watchable, and very bingeable given the episode count and length. It's just that there are so many more interesting options out there, and so many projects more worthy of its actors' talents. JAMES HIBBS
The Asunta Case
- 2024
- Mystery
- Thriller
Summary:
Two parents report their 12-year-old daughter Asunta is missing. Spanish thriller based on true events starring Candela Pena and Tristan Ulloa
RT says::
The Asunta Case” is what this real-life crime saga is known as in Spain. There, it was a notorious news story in 2013: the adopted daughter of a lawyer and a journalist went missing, then was found dead a few miles from her home. This dramatisation shows how the police (including María León as investigator Cristina Cruces) were slightly suspicious of the parents from the off, becoming more and more so as a tangle of errant behaviour came to light.
But did that mean this odd couple were child-killers? As the media swarm, the tension steadily builds. JACK SEALE
Ripley
- 2024
- Thriller
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
In 1999, director Anthony Minghella adapted Patricia Highsmith's novel The Talented Mr Ripley for the big screen and was rewarded with an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, one of five nods for the film including recognition for Jude Law as Best Supporting Actor. An eight-part series shot in striking black and white, written and directed by Academy Award winner Steve Zaillian, revives Highsmith's grifter for a suspense-filled journey to 1960s Italy. All Of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott plays the titular con man, who is struggling to make ends meet in New York until shipping magnate Herbert Greenleaf hires him to travel to Europe to persuade his wastrel son Dickie (Johnny Flynn) to return home. Tom accepts the job and gains access to Dickie's inner circle by passing himself off as a former Princeton classmate. Dickie's American girlfriend Marge Sherwood (Dakota Fanning) views the interloper with suspicion, threatening to blow Ripley's cover. They all become entangled in a web of lies, murder and deceit as Tom's obsession with Dickie spirals out of control
RT says::
Andrew Scott is a vessel of distilled venom and rage in this handsome new dramatisation of Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr Ripley. The feeling that the anti-hero, Tom Ripley, is a rootless demon with nothing to lose comes through strongly when we meet him, trying and failing to earn a living as a mail fraudster in a 1960s Manhattan made to look lonely, quiet and cold.
When he is unexpectedly hired to track down a rich man’s errant son (Johnny Flynn) in coastal Italy, a new life begins for Tom as a murderous conman. Scott is superb but the star is writer/director Steven Zaillian (The Night Of), who shoots in black and white and keeps finding unexpected camera angles to ensure that we never feel safe. JACK SEALE
Dead Boy Detectives
- 2024
- Action
- Fantasy
- 15
Summary:
The Sandman universe expands with an eight-part fantasy adventure adapted from the DC Comics series created by writer Neil Gaiman and artist Matt Wagner. Born decades apart, teenagers Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) are ghost and best friends who run the Dead Boy Detectives agency. The spectral duo solve the mortal realm's most mystifying cases of paranormal activity with the help of clairvoyant Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura). From spectral hauntings to demonic possession and other horrors from the fiery bowels of Hell, Edwin and Charles will do anything to stick together and crack their cases
RT says::
Based on the Neil Gaiman comic and qualifying as part of the Sandman Universe, this drama for teens and young adults never sits still: every scene is a visually impressive feat of imagination and, while you might struggle slightly to piece it all together into a coherent narrative, it’s never dull. Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) are best friends — at least, they are now they’ve died, having lived several decades apart. Their ghostly vocation is to solve paranormal mysteries, with the help of a mortal psychic, Crystal (Kassius Nelson).
As demons, witches and creepy living people cross their path, the cast sell every unlikely twist convincingly. JACK SEALE
Baby Reindeer
- 2024
- Drama
- Thriller
- 18
Summary:
A struggling comedian's act of kindness to a vulnerable woman sparks a dangerous obsession. Drama starring and created by Richard Gadd
RT says: :
Richard Gadd may not be a name lots of people are familiar with, but in Baby Reindeer, the comedian, actor and writer takes centre stage as Donny to tell us the very real story of his own stalking experience. Without giving too much away, the series does of course delve into the stalking, but it's so much more than that – instead, the show takes us on a journey through Gadd's burgeoning comedy career, the paths he took to get to where he is and the abuse he endured at the start of it.
Far from an easy watch, this dark series doesn't shy away from pivotal self-reflection as we get a window into Gadd's trauma, his sexuality and dating life. Jessica Gunning is especially captivating (and equally quite terrifying) as Donny's stalker, Martha, who isn't your archetypal villain. MORGAN CORMACK