In 1980s New York, Vincent Anderson (Benedict Cumberbatch) is the co-creator of popular children’s show Good Day Sunshine. But when it comes to his own nine-year-old son, he’s not the most attentive parent. One day, young Edgar walks to school — but doesn’t come home. To try to reach him, Vincent decides he’s going to create the puppet that Edgar has been drawing — a big, blue furry monster called Eric (also voiced by Cumberbatch) — and get it on TV.

The Split’s Abi Morgan has penned a script with deft character arcs, brought to life superbly by a fine supporting cast. Challenging our perceptions of “good” and “bad”, it’s an unpredictable ride that meaningfully navigates themes from homophobia to homelessness and institutional racism. Original and touching. LAURA RUTKOWSKI