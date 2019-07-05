The formats of the various debates have been a point of contention, with Johnson previously refusing to take part in a planned Sky News debate, leading to its cancellation.

Members of the Conservative party are currently voting, with the results of the final ballot set to be announced the week beginning 22nd July.

Announcing the Interviews programme Fran Unsworth, Director of BBC News, said: “Andrew Neil is one of the best political interviewers on television.

More like this

“He’ll be questioning the two candidates on behalf of audiences up and down the country, including the Conservative Party members who are voting for their next leader. Their decision will, of course, affect all of us, so we think it’s strongly in the public interest that we put the two candidates and their policy ambitions to the test.”

Advertisement

The Andrew Neil Interviews: Jeremy Hunt & Boris Johnson will be broadcast 7pm, Friday 12th July on BBC 1