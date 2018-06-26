One of the major pieces of original output will be an hour-long news programme airing at 9pm each day.

Broadcast in high definition, the channel will have a budget of £32 million per year and will create 140 jobs – 80 in journalism and 60 in technology.

Donalda MacKinnon Head of Programming and Services at BBC Scotland (BBC Scotland)

The BBC states that around 50% of the channel's programming will be repeats, although it will also provide a platform for comedy and drama premieres.

The proposal had been under consultation by Ofcom, but the BBC has now been given the green light for the new channel.

The BBC had initially been planned to start airing the channel this autumn, but BBC Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon has since said that "coming on air early in the new year was the best option for us, audiences and our suppliers".