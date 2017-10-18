According to Variety, Amazon Studio's chief operating officer Albert Cheng, who was named as interim president following Price's resignation, is expected to remain in the role.

"I’m pleased Amazon is taking steps to address the issue," Hackett told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday after the news of his resignation broke. "An important conversation has begun about the need to create a culture in our industry, which values respect and decency and rejects the abusive power and dehumanising treatment of others. This is a real opportunity to find a better way forward and ultimately toward a balanced representation of women and minorities in leadership positions.”

Price joined the company in 2004 ahead of its venture into the on demand video market, and has presided over the launch of hit series such as Golden Globe-winning comedy Transparent.

More like this

Advertisement

The resignation comes in the wake of the ongoing scandal surrounding film producer Harvey Weinstein, after reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker saw multiple women accusing the Hollywood mogul of sexual misconduct.