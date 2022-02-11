Can you watch Channel 4 and E4 live on All4?

It’s hardly surprising: TV on demand has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, with Netflix, Amazon, BBC, Channel 4 and all the other big players now having platforms to give you the flexibility to watch their content whenever you want.

Terrestrial TV is becoming a thing of the past.

However, you might still get the urge to watch a TV show as it airs live from time to time.

And if you consume your content online and haven’t got a TV set, you can still watch some of your favourite Channel 4 content, from First Dates to Hollyoaks, live through a laptop, tablet or phone.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Channel 4 and E4 live on All4.

Can I watch Channel 4 and E4 live on All4?

Yes, you can stream live TV through the All4 app through a laptop, tablet or phone.

This includes live content shown across all of Channel 4’s channels, including Channel 4, E4, More4 and Film4.

However, you’ll need a TV license to watch any live TV even if you’re not watching it on a TV set.

What can I not watch live on All4?

Occasionally, Channel 4 can’t broadcast its content live through All4.

“Unfortunately we don’t have the rights to show all our programmes on Watch Live,” Channel 4’s website states.

“When this happens, it’s most likely because we’re broadcasting a film or sporting event for which we don’t have the online rights.”

This is a common occurrence across other online broadcasters including BBC iPlayer, which sometimes prevents a live broadcast of a programme online due to legal reasons.