The routine saw the pros don Hogwarts uniforms with some elaborate visual effects, which saw AJ Pritchard playing Quidditch and snatching a snitch.

Strictly/ Harry Potter fans took to social media to share their delight.

"Honestly Strictly, seeing you dance to a Harry Potter theme is just what i needed this weekend," Twitter user @Missfisherist wrote.

@Chloee96x added: "That Strictly Harry Potter intro was amazing! Love that they had AJ catching the snitch at the end, incredible!"

Check out some of the best fan reactions on Twitter below.

They were particularly enthused to see fan favourite pro Kevin Clifton rather fittingly playing Harry Potter. User @Fatherbananas even had an idea for a sequel: "Kevin Potter and the Paso Doble of Azkaban". We would tune in...

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday at 7.4pm on BBC1