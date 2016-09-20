Win a pair of tickets to see King Lear at The Old Vic plus overnight stay at five-star London hotel
We’re offering you a chance to win a pair of tickets plus an overnight stay at The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences.
‘How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is to have a thankless child!’
Leading an outstanding company, double Academy Award-winning legend Glenda Jackson returns to the stage to play King Lear, a quarter of a century after she gave up acting for politics.
Written during a period of great social upheaval, Shakespeare’s brutal masterpiece is arguably the greatest tragedy ever written. The fatal consequences of a foolish decision are explored in haunting poetry to create one of the most moving works in the English language.
We're offering you a chance to win a pair of tickets plus an overnight stay at The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences