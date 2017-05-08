If money was no object, which hotel would you like to wake up in tomorrow?

Vote below...

More like this

Can't make up your mind? Here's a little more information on each of the contenders.

1. MARINA BAY SANDS, Singapore

This epic hotel cost £3.5 billion to build and was created as part of a government plan to triple tourist income to Singapore within 10 years. The jewel in its crown is the longest-elevated infinity pool in the world, the size of three Olympic swimming pools.

2. MASHPI LODGE, Ecuador

Gloriously remote and perched 900 metres above sea level, its staff and guests are surrounded by one of the last remaining biodiversity hot-spots on the planet. A startling piece of modernist architecture featuring 1,000 square metres of glass, this 10-million-dollar hotel includes an extraordinary gondola - a jungle cable car that enables guests to ‘fly’ one mile through the jungle canopy at a dizzying height.

3. GIRAFFE MANOR, Kenya

A unique hotel where giraffes, staff and guests all co-exist in a 1930s Scottish-style hunting lodge on the edge of Nairobi National Park. It serves an awe-inspiring breakfast like no other, as giraffes join guests in the hotel dining room. It’s a six-acre plot set within 82,000 acres of land owned by Samburu tribespeople. The Samburu people are the hotel’s landlords, receiving a fee for every guest that stays. In return, the hotel also offers local people employment - up to 75% of the hotel’s staff are Samburu.

4. ROYAL MANSOUR, Morocco

Royal Mansour is one of the world’s most discreet hotels, hidden deep in the heart of Marrakech’s ancient Medina. It was built with a limitless budget by royal decree to showcase the kingdom to world leaders and to billionaire and celebrity guests. The hotel prides itself on its incredible attention to detail to create an absolutely flawless guest experience.

5. FOGO ISLAND INN, Fogo Island, Newfoundland

Fogo Island Inn is situated on a rocky, sea-sprayed outpost of remote Fogo Island. The island is often described by locals as ‘far away from far away,’ as it sits on a distant edge of the mighty Atlantic Ocean in Newfoundland, Canada. Finished only five years ago, the inn is a design icon, white, angular and perched atop a multitude of zig-zagged stilts to reflect the local fishermen’s houses.

6. ICEHOTEL, Sweden

Now in its 27th year, the Icehotel is 200km north of the Arctic Circle in Sweden's Lapland. This year, the hotel’s team have given themselves their biggest challenge yet: to run an Icehotel that will stay open 365 days of the year, powered by the sun.

Amazing Hotels: Life beyond on the Lobby is on Mondays at 9pm. Don't forget to cast your vote!

