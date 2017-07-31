Here's how to follow in their footsteps...

1. Es Caliu

This romantic restaurant is in Santa Eularia, a beautiful town on the island's southeast coast. This is where the Made in Chelsea crew hung out for most of their holiday. Es Caliu serves traditional Ibizan cuisine with an innovative twist. There's also a Cocktail Garden, where you can sip your margarita surrounded by funkily lit fruit trees.

escaliuibiza.com

2. Babylon Beach Bar

Don't let the basic website put you off: this chic cantina is right on the beach and open all day. You can dine al fresco on the terrace or order a cocktail while stretched out on one of the sunbeds. It's a popular spot so it's best to reserve.

babylonbeachbar.com

3. ME Ibiza

Need a hotel where you can park your yacht? Me Ibiza is the place for you. It's tucked away in a secluded bay near Santa Eularia and the rooms are as luxurious as you'd expect for £250-plus per night. But best thing about it is the rooftop bar, which boasts panoramic views and a pool.

melia.com/en/hotels/spain/ibiza/me-ibiza

4. SeaSoul Restaurant & Beach Club

More stunning sea views, more sunbeds, more good food and even better cocktails. SeaSoul Beach Club is located at the Hotel Iberostar in Santa Eularia. It's not got as much personality at Babylon Beach Bar but is popular for its laidback atmosphere.

seasoulbeachclubs.com

5. Cotton Beach Club

This is the place to come for a sundowner. This all-white restaurant perches atop a cliff above a beautiful sandy bay, Cala Tarida, on Ibiza's southwest coast.

cottonbeachclub.com

Made in Chelsea: Ibiza is on E4 on Mondays at 9pm

