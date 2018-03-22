Food and music goes together like rock and roll. Taking place on Alex James's farm (the Blur bassist also hosts his own cheese hub) the Big Feastival feeds your ears, stomach and heart. From Basement Jaxx to Raymond Blanc, Paloma Faith to Andi Oliver, The Big Feastival combines the best food with the best music to make a fun festival for the whole family. Here's everything you need to know.

When does The Big Feastival take place?

Between the 24th - 26th August 2018.