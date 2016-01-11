Book theatre tickets from the Radio Times box office

Here, Sheila Hancock and Jenna Russell take the roles of Edith and Little Edie, respectively, and are perfectly cast in this funny, melancholy and often heart-wrenching tale of thwarted ambition and loss.

Sheila Hancock and Jenna Russell spar in the second act

The first act — the made-up bit — depicts Grey Gardens in its 1940s heyday with the family at the centre of affluent Hamptons society; a merry-go-round of parties and musical soirées where days revolved around the cocktail hour. Hancock is largely sidelined for this first act in which Russell takes the role of fun-loving, older Edie. There are nice turns from Rachel Anne Rayham as the younger Edie and Aaron Sidwell as her suitor Joseph Patrick Kennedy. But as the act comes to a close, personal problems start to reveal cracks in this seemingly idyllic life.

It’s the second act of Sutherland’s production where the show really comes into its own, however, thanks to mesmerising performances from Hancock and Russell as the two women now living alone and clinging to memories of a glamorous life that’s gone forever. And it’s here where Frankel and Korie’s score is also at its strongest on numbers such The Revolutionary Costume for Today and the haunting Another Winter in a Summer Town.

The chemistry between the leads is magical. Hancock’s depiction of fragile eccentricity is superb, while Russell is hilarious and heartbreaking by turns as the woman still dreaming of a life away from Grey Gardens, but never really finding an escape.

Grey Gardens is at Southwark Playhouse until 6th February

