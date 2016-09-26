But how much would it cost for the ordinary toxic person to be cleansed at the Orion Healing Centre on Ko Phangan?

Well, they do a range of packages and Knowles is on their longest: the 28-day "renew and revitalise" one, which includes a fasting and colonic cleanse programme and two days pre and post-cleanse.

You probably won't get a TV presenter as company but you can enjoy liver flush drinks, a raw food diet, traditional Thai massages and of course those "colemas" (self-administered colonics) just like Knowles and chums.

Knowles' fellow detoxer, April, takes part in a yoga class

The cheapest option is a dormitory room with a shared fan and bathroom, which costs 84,100 baht (approximately £1,870) in low season, or 139,200 baht (£3,100) to stay in your own room with air-con, DVD and hot water. We suspect Knowles had one of those. If you book in after New Year, as he did, it'll cost you another £600 as it's peak season.

Now you just have to ask yourself: Could you do colonic irrigation twice a day... in a dormitory room?

For more information and to reserve, go to: orionhealing.com

The Retreat's detox mentor Dominique Julien hosts retreats at Loyfa Natural Resort on Koh Phangan: omdetox.com/retreats