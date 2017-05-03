‘It’s like Wales in the sun’

Tracy, 50, teacher

When we first arrived, I said, ‘Tuscany is like Wales in the sun’, and the English people in the group all laughed. Then when my son came over, the first thing he said to me was: ‘It’s like Wales in the sun.’ It has the same mountainous landscape but with amazing weather: in November I was still wearing a T-shirt, but because autumn isn’t too hot I could go on lovely walks. If you’re looking for a good climate, good food, good wine, fantastic views and the most helpful people I’ve ever come across, it’s the perfect place to live. It’s unbelievable how laid-back everybody is – you become laid-back without even noticing it.

My Tuscan tip: The natural hot springs are not to be missed. The springs at Petriolo, Bagno Vignoni, Bagno San Filippo and Saturnia are all free and bath temperature.

‘Everywhere you look there’s history’

Gavin, 56, chef

It’s a good place for a touring holiday. We were there to experience country life but we also had the opportunity to visit Siena, Florence and Pisa, which are so full of history – everywhere you look there are incredibly old buildings, statues and paintings. From where we were in Castel del Piano, Siena was less than an hour away, Florence and Pisa were two hours away, Rome three. So it’s not like you have to travel extraordinary distances to see an awful lot, and all the scenery in between is absolutely stunning: the winding country roads, the rolling hills, the olive groves and vineyards. There’s something unique and beautiful about the light in Tuscany as well.

My Tuscan tip: Try your hand at agriturismo, where you get to work on a farm and pick grapes or olives. You can do it for a week, weekend or just the day. It’s a great way to meet local people.

‘I love the aperitivos’

Rob, 38, hotel manager

Some of the guys on the show struggled with the Mediterranean lifestyle, but I love it. Everything stops for lunch, which lasts an hour, maybe two, and there’s always a small glass of local wine. They have a proverb: ‘good wine makes good blood’, meaning it’s healthy. Another lovely thing they do is aperitivo: you go to a local bar for a glass of prosecco or white wine and they have nibbles on the bar. You have a drink and a little nibble, catch up with friends and then go home for dinner. I also love the idiosyncratic festivals. We went to a big wine festival in Cinigiano, where all the local producers open their cellars for one day a year after the grape harvest and have a knees-up. And in Arcidosso there was a chestnut festival – the party was still going at three in the morning.

My Tuscan tip: Go on a day trip to Punta Ala, which is a beautiful peninsula on the west coast. It is a place the British haven’t found so nobody speaks English, but the beaches are stunning. There are yoga retreats and sublime mountain bike trails, too.

‘You don’t need fancy restaurants’

Andy, 54, retired detective

Tuscan food is excellent and locals take great pride in sharing and showing off their produce, which is grown on the doorstep. What’s on the menu will depend on what’s in season. You don’t have to look for fancy restaurants; you’ll find good places in the middle of nowhere. In our nearest village, Monticello Amiata, all the locals eat at the campsite because it has an excellent restaurant. And it’s not all pasta. I recommend the wild boar, which they tend to have in stews in southern Tuscany and roast in the north. As for Italian table manners, I learnt you should never use a knife for your first course because it should be soft enough to eat with just a fork.

My Tuscan tip: Leave your fast-paced life and strict agenda behind. Take your time, linger in the bars and cafés, open your eyes and ears. Take in the rustic beauty of everything: the colours, the scenery. Tuscany is the best place

to relax. It fills your senses and revitalises you.

Second Chance Summer is on Wednesdays on BBC2 at 9pm

