After previously performing Edinburgh shows and interviewing guests alongside his father, Jack Whitehall is now taking the next step and making an entire travelogue based around the pair’s relationship.

In a new trailer for Netflix series Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father (a play on classic Graham Greene novel Travels With My Aunt) we see Jack and his unadventurous dad (former theatre agent Michael Whitehall) trying to complete Jack’s aborted 2009 gap year, travelling the world as they go clubbing, stay in terrible hostel accommodation and even get tattoos together.