Which was your favourite hotel in this series?

They’re all so different! In Shanghai [at the Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland], we were in the bottom of a quarry where you can’t see the sky. It’s almost like waking up in a cave. In Bhutan [at Gangtey Lodge], we were up in the mountains below a monastery: you open the curtains, and there’s nothing but a valley and mountains – beautiful.

But my favourite thing of all was when I took the guests up in a hot air balloon in Turkey [at Argos in Cappadocia]. I’ve never been in a hot air balloon before, and it was gob-smackingly beautiful; I couldn’t stop grinning! That part of Turkey looks like a biblical land – you’re out there and there’s no one else, no other noises, you’re just drifting and seeing the beauty of the world. It was very special.

You take on lots of tasks on the show — which are the most memorable?

We do the craziest jobs! In Malaysia [at the Datai Langkawi], the hotel was built in a rainforest, and in the lobby, they have a massive lily pond that’s full of frogs. Someone’s got to clean it, so I got in and I was collecting all the frogspawn – and then I went to set them free in the rainforest. It needs to be done because if there are too many frogs in a pond, it invites snakes in. I was in hysterics because I was trying not to fall over – it was so dense and full of mud. You’d get stuck if you tried to move too quickly. I felt like the Michelin man! I love getting to do things like that though. There are only so many beds you can make.

Which travel experiences are on your bucket list?

One thing that has escaped me is the Northern Lights. I’ve been to Sweden, Norway, everywhere, and I’ve never had a great experience. Every time, people will say: “Did you see them last night? They were amazing!”. I’m like: “Are you kidding? No one said anything!”. I’ve missed every big display wherever we’ve been.

What do you think makes a good — or a bad — hotel?

I would never go back after rude service at a hotel or restaurant. A good food offering is crucial, too – it can be the simplest of ingredients, but for me great food is so important. Also, if something’s wrong in the hotel, it’s about how quickly they fix it. And the lobby really shows what the rest of the hotel is going to be like: the welcome, the check-in, how friendly they are. You’re not expecting a hug, but a smile goes a long way – especially for the weary traveller.

Any particular bugbears?

So many! Why can’t the plugs be closer to the bed? And why do light switches have to be so complicated? Sometimes they’re so modern, you have to hold the button, scroll and double-tap it before it switches off. Or there are so many lights that you spend the night trying to figure out how to turn them all off – and you’re thinking “I just want to get to sleep!”

Were there any behind-the-scenes surprises this series?

In Malaysia, I spent a day with them recycling their food waste. They sorted everything out: oyster shells go to a place to get ground down or used for walls and buildings; any protein gets picked out and sent to the dog shelter to feed the dogs; all the rice dishes are picked up by a farmer who gives them to his chickens. There’s tons of food waste and they do something with it. I love that, it’s really admirable. That’s what sustainable tourism is.

How did you get along with the hotel staff when you were working alongside them?

You really bond with people. In Shanghai, we were welcomed into the team and when we left, all the managers came down to say goodbye. The next thing you knew, we were doing karaoke and singing that Whitney Houston song, I Will Always Love You. We had a great time – the singing was not so great but the camaraderie of the team was there, and that’s what matters. I love travelling and experiencing these hotels, but these magical moments are very special.