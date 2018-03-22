The thunder lizards of the past live again at Dinosaurs in the Wild. Using a mixture of puppets, robots and 3D films, accompanied by live actors, children can walk through a prehistoric landscape populated by Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus and the even-bigger Alamosaurus, learning real science along the way. It's an unforgettable trip back in time, and if you want tickets, here are all the relevant details.

Where does it take place?

Dinosaurs in the Wild takes place on the Greenwich Peninsula in London.