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3 home improvements that add the most value (and 3 which won't) as some renovations recoup less than 80% of cost
Thinking of a loft conversion? Weighing up a kitchen renovation? Here's what you need to know before making the decision.
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Published: Thursday, 14 May 2026 at 5:03 pm
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