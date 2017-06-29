Happy 150th birthday Canada! Test your Canadian knowhow with our quiz
Do you know your poutine from your Canadian bacon? Justin Bieber from Justin Trudeau?
On 1 July Canada celebrates its 150th birthday.
Back in 1867, the colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick were united and the modern state of Canada was born. The date of Confederation was 1 July – Canada Day – and the party will soon be in full swing around the country, beginning with a sunrise ceremony on Newfoundland’s easternmost peninsula.
So how much do you know about Canada?
Radio Times Travel holidays
Alaska Cruise and the Canadian Rockies, 14 nights from £2,199pp. Explore America's wilderness in comfort and style on an unforgettable cruise through the 'Inside Passage' to remote Alaska and the protected seascape of Glacier Bay. Your journey into the spectacular heart of the Canadian Rockies will take in its stunning capital, Banff, beautiful Lake Louise and scenic Jasper, as well as delightful Vancouver and colourful Ketchikan.
What's included:
More like this
- An Alaskan cruise exploring UNESCO-listed Glacier Bay and the scenic Inside Passage
- Visits to Juneau, remote Skagway and colourful Ketchikan
- Take in Banff, the stunning capital of the Rockies
- Tour the scenery of the Rockies, via sparkling Lake Louise, on the Icefields Parkway
- Discover Vancouver, often voted the 'best place in the world to live'
- Seven nights' room-only accommodation in a series of three-star hotels in Banff (2 nights), Jasper (1), Sun Peaks (1) and Vancouver (3)
- Seven nights' full-board inside cabin accommodation on board a five-star Holland America line cruise ship
- Return flights to Calgary, returning from Vancouver
- Click here for more details and to book