So how much do you know about Canada?

Radio Times Travel holidays

Alaska Cruise and the Canadian Rockies, 14 nights from £2,199pp. Explore America's wilderness in comfort and style on an unforgettable cruise through the 'Inside Passage' to remote Alaska and the protected seascape of Glacier Bay. Your journey into the spectacular heart of the Canadian Rockies will take in its stunning capital, Banff, beautiful Lake Louise and scenic Jasper, as well as delightful Vancouver and colourful Ketchikan.

What's included:

More like this

An Alaskan cruise exploring UNESCO-listed Glacier Bay and the scenic Inside Passage

Visits to Juneau, remote Skagway and colourful Ketchikan

Take in Banff, the stunning capital of the Rockies

Tour the scenery of the Rockies, via sparkling Lake Louise, on the Icefields Parkway

Discover Vancouver, often voted the 'best place in the world to live'

Seven nights' room-only accommodation in a series of three-star hotels in Banff (2 nights), Jasper (1), Sun Peaks (1) and Vancouver (3)

Seven nights' full-board inside cabin accommodation on board a five-star Holland America line cruise ship

Return flights to Calgary, returning from Vancouver

Click here for more details and to book