As a medievalist, I was fascinated by this iconic building. The only building that remains as Rembrandt would have seen it, Oude Kerk boasts the largest medieval wooden vaulted rood in Europe. Portholes in the attic give an eerie view down to the church below. Beautiful carved misericords lie concealed in the east end, with comical and confusing depictions of medieval life in Amsterdam.

oudekerk.nl

The Prostitution Information Centre

What surprises most visitors to Amsterdam is how close the area of legalised prostitution is to the city’s major religious building, the Oude Kirk. Yet this juxtaposition is in many ways an expression of how the people of Amsterdam have always applied pragmatic realism throughout their city. The Prostitution Information Centre is an essential resource for understanding Amsterdam’s complex relationship with the sex industry.

pic-amsterdam.com

Janina Ramirez (left) with Mariska Majoor, a former sex worker who set up the Prostitution Information Centre

NDSM

What had been a rundown shipping area, lamenting the passing of Amsterdam’s great command of the waves, has become a vibrant and challenging artistic community. Here you will find radical artists blending old traditions with new technology. It’s an exciting and living testament to the important role art has always played in this city’s identity.

ndsm.nl

Canal house gables

One of the defining features of Amsterdam’s architecture is its modest-looking terraced houses, each of which displays its own unique gable. To read these gables is to understand the chronology and intentions of this complex city. It lacks palaces, cathedrals and public architecture declaring power. But in its place are middle-class homes, the making of our modern world. Whether a gable is Stepped, or Raised Neck, tells you how old it is, and what public message the owners wanted to project.

Janina Ramirez and co-presenter Alastair Sooke navigate the canals of Amsterdam

Rijksmuseum

This well known art repository is besieged by visitors, but I recommend you visit an area that few tourists frequent. Head to Room 220 and explore the world of 18-century Amsterdam in miniature. The dolls houses in this room exemplify the world of Vemeer, with intimate interiors that conjure up how the people of Amsterdam lived in the lush, vertical, socially extraordinary buildings that have come to characterise the city.

rijksmuseum.nl

