A year in the Lake District: in pictures
The Lake District: A Wild Year rambles through the four seasons of England's largest national park
BBC2 documentary The Lake District: A Wild Year (tonight, 9pm) uses cutting-edge camera techniques to offer a new perspective on a turbulent year in the life of England's largest national park.
Time-lapse photography shows months and weeks passing in seconds – snow and ice giving way to sunshine or the frequent rain showers – while the animals, plants and people cope with the challenges of this ancient landscape.
Here are 12 stunning snapshots from the programme.
1157
Radio Times Travel:
Autumn Gold in the English Lakes, two nights from £185pp. From the historic streets of Chester to the awesome beauty of the Lakes clothed in their autumnal splendour, there really is something for everyone on this ever-popular weekend break. A cruise on Lake Windermere and a trip on the Lakeside and Haverthwaite Railway are just two highlights. Click here for more details and to book