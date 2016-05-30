Love Island: Where is it filmed?

*This article is about 2016’s Love Island villa – click here for this year’s*

Have you been lusting after the Love Island villa?

We’ve fallen head over heels too, so we’ve done a little digging. The good news is the ubiquitous cupid motifs and hidden cameras aren’t a permanent fixture. The bad news: whether you’re happily coupled up or hopelessly lovelorn, it’s not available to rent. That sensational villa is already spoken for.

The French businessman who owns the villa had it built to replicate a property he already owns in France, as you do. The pool is the largest private pool in the Balearic Islands, which is saying something. It’s designed to look like the shoreline.

Fancy a dip? The Love Island pool ITV have added an outdoor gym, an open-air kitchen, extra beds (naturally), fire pit and jacuzzi to encourage outdoor living. The owner can request to keep the changes in place once the show is over, or have everything returned to the way it was before.

If the contestants get bored of falling in love and scale the walls, they’d find themselves in Ses Salines, a pretty town in the south-east of Mallorca, near the port of Colonia St Jordi. Ses Salines is named after the salt mines that have been in operation since Roman times, and nowadays export gourmet flavoured salt around the world.

If gourmet salt isn’t enough of an aphrodisiac, they could take that special someone on a date to the enormous botanical garden just outside of the town, Botanicactus, which boasts bamboo, palm trees and dozens of varieties of cactus. Or how about some romantic birdwatching? No euphemism intended: in spring, wildfowl and waders migrating from Africa to their breeding grounds in Europe are attracted to the saltpans.

Unlike much of Mallorca, Ses Salines is flat so a loved-up couple could explore on a tandem bike without getting too sweaty (that would be more entertaining than the outdoor gym, surely?), or do one of the lovely coastal walks hand-in-hand. Nearby Colonia St Jordi has excellent beaches and watersports aplenty, and you can also catch a boat to the protected Cabrera Islands.

Or of course they could just have another tiff in that ginormous pool…