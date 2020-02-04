However, it is unclear at this point if this will just be an early China release, as Xiaomi has done in the past - us Europeans may have to wait until the Mobile World Congress on 23rd February.

How much will the Xiaomi Mi 10 & Mi 10 Pro cost?

Leaks of the Chinese price convert to around £330 for the Mi 10 and £410 for the Mi 10 Pro, though expect the price to be adjusted slightly for the European market.



What might we expect from the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro?

There are still a few unknowns when it comes to the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, but rumours and leaks have given us a reasonable picture of what to expect. Here's what we've rounded up so far:

Storage

Xiaomi has usually offered various levels of storage, and the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro looks to be no different. Most rumours suggest that both editions will offer the choice of 128GB and 256GB, with the Mi 10 Pro also offering a hefty 512GB option.

Camera

If the leaks are true, then the Mi 10 Pro will be sporting an insane 108 MP main camera, as well as 48, 12 and 8 MP cameras - much like the Mi Note 10. The Mi 10, on the other hand, will use a 64 MP main camera, with 20, 12 and 8 MP cameras.

Less is known about the front cameras, but rumour suggests there will be two punch-hole cameras, one at 8 MP and the other with either 32 MP or 20 MP.

Processor

This is one feature that Xiaomi has confirmed themselves - both devices will be among the first phones to use Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865.

5G capability

Like most phones launching this year, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro is expected to support 5G.

Screen size

Rumours are a tad inconsistent here, but the screen will likely be either 6.4inches or 6.5inches.

Connectivity

Both devices are thought to support fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.