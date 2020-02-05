Microsoft released Windows 10 KB4532695 - an update that aimed to fix the previous problems with the Windows's 10 search.

After a few days, it now looks like the update has caused a few more issues.

Windows Latest has now reported that users are experiencing sound cutting out on their PC after installing the update.

More like this

Others have said their network connectivity has been affected too. It looks like the issue is with wired Ethernet connections and Wi-Fi.

When users can connect they are also experiencing slow internet speeds.

So far rebooted hasn't sorted the issue, the only solution appears to be uninstalling the update.

How to fix Windows 10's issues

If you are experiencing the network issues after the update then there are a few things you can try.

Open your settings and click 'Update and Security' then in that window click View Update History - Uninstall Updates and select the KB4532695.

Advertisement

This should sort your issues out until Microsoft releases its next fix.