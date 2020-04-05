What platforms and consoles will Tell Me Why be available on?

Tell Me Why will be available on Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

What's Tell Me Why about?

Tell Me Why follows twins Alyson and Tyler as they return to their childhood home in small-town Alaska to uncover the mysteries of their past and come to terms with their troubled upbringing. Gameplay will make use of the special bond of the twins, who are able to share their memories - but both have different recollections of what happened. Players will then have to make decisions based on which memories they believe, which will impact the games' many possible outcomes.

Dontnod Entertainment worked with LGBT media advocacy agency GLAAD while making the game, to ensure that the character of Tyler was an authentic representation of the trans experience as well as a fully realised character in his own right. Tyler is also voiced by trans actor August Aiden Black and was tested on trans players.

Is there a trailer for Tell Me Why?

Yes - it's hauntingly beautiful: