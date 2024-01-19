On average, each Quidco member receives a return of £300 a year and the site guarantees the best cashback offers in the UK. They have two membership options, one is completely free, so if you’re looking to save some money when spending online, they’re hard to beat.

Sound too good to be true? Don’t worry, it’s not, and we’re here to explain why. Our guide to Quidco will outline exactly how the cashback site works, how you can sign up, and highlight some of their best offers. If, after reading our guide, you’re convinced to use Quidco, there’s a bonus offer up for grabs as well.

New members can earn £15 when they spend over £5 at a retailer through the Quidco site. Sign up, buy something online at one of Quidco's partners, and receive £15.

New members only can sign up for Quidco today and receive £15 when you spend your first £5

Jump to:

What is Quidco?

Quidco.

Quidco is a cashback website that gives you back money when you spend online with their partnered brands and retailers. It is one of the UK’s largest Cashback websites, has over 10 million members and is partnered with 5,000+ popular shopping brands.

More like this

These shopping partners range from clothing to travel, electronics to beauty and you can even get money back on your gas, electric and insurance. On average, Quidco members receive around £300 a year cashback on their online purchases. Since the Quidco website launched they have paid out over £500 million to members and their list of retailers and brands is continuously growing, so there’s no shortage of places to earn from.

How does Quidco work?

Quidco works by tracking your online purchases and then giving you cashback as a percentage of what you spend with this online retailer. Put simply, if you buy through Quidco, some of the money you spend will be sent back.

It is a straightforward process and Quidco has made the journey to getting your money back as easy as possible. When you open an account with Quidco, you can view all of the brands and retailers they are partnered with. With thousands of retailers and brands available, you’ll likely be able to receive cashback on items you already want to buy.

For example, if you’re looking for a new phone deal, you can see who Quidco are partnered with, including the likes of Vodafone Mobile, Tesco Mobile, O2 Mobile, Three Mobile, etc. You can then view what the rate of cashback is for each.

O2’s deal with Quidco is 3% or up to £100 cashback. So you could earn £3 for every £100 spent on selected deals or get £100 back on other deals from O2. The same goes for other retailers. Currys offers up to 16.5% cashback, Argos up to 6.6% and Manchester Airport up to 20%.

When you click on any of these retailers through Quidco, cookies are placed on your device by Quidco and the retailer. These cookies enable the retailer to identify who to pay, which in turn allows Quidco to provide you with cashback.

New members only can sign up for Quidco today and receive £15 when you spend your first £5

How much does Quidco cost to join?

Quidco has two membership options, Basic Membership and Premium Membership. When you first sign up to Quidco you will be enrolled on their Premium Membership. This will cost you £1 a month. This pound is only ever taken from the cashback you earn through Quidco.

They will never take money from your debit or credit card to cover this £1, it is only ever taken from cashback. If you take a break from using Quidco, there is no retention fee.

As a premium member you get ad-free access to Quidco, up to 10% top-up on cashback rates, double the difference in cashback guarantee, and up to 20% payout bonuses.

If you would prefer not to have £1 taken each month from your cashback each month you can downgrade to Quidco’s other membership option, Basic Membership. This is completely free and you’ll still get access to cashback from 5000+ retailers. However, you won’t get any of the other benefits that premium members enjoy.

Sign up for Quidco today and receive £15 when you spend your first £5

How long does it take to get paid?

As soon as Quidco receives funds from the retailer you bought from, they will have the cashback added to your account. Patience is important for this part, as it usually takes between 3-6 months. You can see the average payout time for each brand on the Quidco website.

You can also check the status of your cashback on your member's activity page. If, for some reason, a payout takes longer than expected, Quidco will chase the payment for you so that you are both paid.

When the cashback is paid into your Quidco account, you have a few withdrawal options. You can either withdraw the money straight to your bank via a bank transfer, withdraw it to PayPal, or use the cashback to get an e-gift card.

Each method will typically take 48 hours for the money to land in your account or for you to receive the e-gift card. If you choose to withdraw your earned cashback via e-gift card, you also get a percentage increase on the amount called a payout bonus. If you're a Premium member, the extra percentage will be higher, so you'll receive even more cashback

There are several e-gift cards you can choose from. One of these is Love2Shop, which offers over 50 different digital e-gift card options plus 20 different physical gift cards, which can be spent in over 90 different stores.

Sign up for Quidco today and receive £15 when you spend your first £5

What brands and UK retailers are on offer on Quidco?

Quidco.

With over 5,000+ brands and retailers you’ll be sure to find a cashback offer on your favourite places to shop. To help you find the best deals the brands and retailers on Quidco’s website are split up into different categories.

There are offers spanning several categories with the most popular being travel, electronics, clothing, department stores, home and DIY, telecoms, insurance, finance, business, banking, gas and electricity, health and beauty and even ethical and sustainable choices.

Included as part of these categories are some of the UK’s most popular retailers such as Amazon, eBay, Argos, Tesco, and Sky. Whether you want a TV, car, new clothes or jewellery, Quidco is sure to have retailers who can help.

And, Quidco also has special cashback offers which they promote throughout the year. At the moment there are special offers on Berghaus, offering up to 5.25% cashback, Currys, offering up to 11.25% cashback, and Google Store, offering up to 3.75%.

The cashback offers vary between retailers and time of year, below we have some of the best offers available right now.

New members only can sign up for Quidco today and receive £15 when you spend your first £5

What are the best Quidco cashback offers available right now?

Here’s a selection of some of Quidco’s most popular offers available right now:

Entertainment:

Virgin Experience days, up to 9% cashback

Amazon, up to 2% cashback

eBay UK, up to 1% cashback

Groupon, up to 6% cashback

Lastminute.com, up to 6% cashback

Fashion:

John Lewis and Partners, up to 3% cashback

Marks & Spencer, up to 1.5% cashback

Temu, up to 18.75% cashback

ASOS, up to 4.5% cashback

Shein, up to 6% cashback

Very, up to 7.5% cashback

bo0hooMan, up to 6% cashback

Crocs, up to 5.25% cashback

River Island, up to 3.75% cashback

Electricals:

Currys, up to 16.5% cashback

Samsung, up to 11% cashback

Dell, up to 7.2% cashback

Argos, up to 6.6% cashback

QVC, up to 7% cashback

Insurance & Finance:

Compare the Market Car, up to £21 cashback

Go.Compare Car Insurance, up to £32 cashback

Confused.com Car Insurance, up to £32 cashback

MoneySupermarket Car Insurance, up to £32 cashback

RAC UK Breakdown Cover, up to £176 cashback

Utilities:

Sky Broadband and TV, up to £159.50 cashback

Virgin Media, up to £100 cashback

BT Broadband, up to £93.50 cashback

Uswitch - Compare Energy, up to £31 cashback

British Gas HomeCare, up to £39.60 cashback

Travel:

Hotels.com, up to 10% cashback

Expedia.com, up to 12% cashback

Trainline, up to 30% cashback

TUI, 4% cashback

British Airways, 1% cashback

Toys and Gifts:

LEGO, 5% cashback

notonthehighstreet, 2.2% cashback

Matalan, 2% cashback

Harvey Nichols, 5.5% cashback

Selfridges, 6% cashback

Health and Beauty:

Boots, 8.8% cashback

Debenhams, 7.7% cashback

Superdrug, 11% cashback

Holland and Barrett, 2.2% cashback

The Body Shop, 14% cashback

Advertisement

New members only can sign up for Quidco today and receive £15 when you spend your first £5