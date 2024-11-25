A gaming set-up consists of a gaming PC, monitor, and GPU, so there’s a lot to consider. Plus, there’s the question of whether to buy outright or to build a gaming PC. Regardless of which option you'd prefer, Chillblast has your back with its range of buildable and pre-built gaming PCs.

So why shop at Chillblast? The RadioTimes.com Technology team likes the custom PC builder site for its reliability; Chillblast's PCs are built to last, and, just in case anything does go amiss, Chillblast includes an industry-leading five-year warranty. Plus, you can rest assured Chillblast's system engineers rigorously test every PC, making sure it's fully optimised and ready for its new home.

Let's check out how you can upgrade your gaming set-up today.

Concorde Core i7 Configurable Next Day Flight Simulator PC

With NVIDIA RTX 4080 SUPER, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB DDR5 5600MT/s of memory, 2TB SSD, as well as next day delivery, the Concorde Core i7 Configurable Next Day Flight Simulator PC is looking like your next buildable PC!

The Concorde Core i7 Configurable Next Day Flight Simulator PC is built in a preset case with a power supply, motherboard with integrated Wi-Fi, and CPU cooler, however, the rest of the PC is completely up to you to choose. Chillblast will provide you with a range of graphics cards, processors, storage, and memory for you to decide, then Chillblast will get this built and sent to you swiftly.

Buy Concorde Core i7 Configurable Next Day Flight Simulator PC for £2,269.99 at Chillblast

Ryzen 5 RTX 4060 Ti Gaming PC

Shopping for a gaming PC? You already know the Ryzen 5 RTX 4060 Ti Gaming PC is a fantastic choice. With its six cores and 12 threads, 16GB of high-performance DDR4 memory (configured as two 8GB DIMMs), this gaming PC delivers exceptional responsiveness, allowing for seamless multitasking, swift application launches, and stutter-free streaming.

We like that the Ryzen 5 RTX 4060 Ti Gaming PC offers smooth gameplay at high-settings, particularly when paired with a powerful graphics card like the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.

Buy Ryzen 5 RTX 4060 Ti Gaming PC for £949.99 at Chillblast

Ryzen 5 RTX 4060 Gaming PC

The Ryzen 5 RTX 4060 Gaming PC is a slightly more affordable variation of the gaming PC we've just mentioned to you.

Whether you're playing the latest AAA titles or competitive e-sports, the Ryzen 5 RTX 4060 Gaming PC has a GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card which delivers exceptional performance for 1080p gaming. The gaming PC also utilises the latest Ada Lovelace architecture, supports ray tracing for realistic lighting and reflections, and DLSS 3 technology for higher frame rates and resolutions.

Similar to the Ryzen 5 RTX 4060 Ti Gaming PC, the Ryzen 5 RTX 4060 Gaming PC has six cores and 12 threads.

Buy Ryzen 5 RTX 4060 Gaming PC for £799.99 at Chillblast

Vantage Core i7 RTX 4070 SUPER Edge Gaming PC

If you're a gamer who is searching for the best of the best (and doesn't mind a price-tag to match), allow us to introduce you to the Vantage Core i7 RTX 4070 SUPER Edge Gaming PC. This gaming PC comes jam-packed with an Intel Core i5 14600K processor, an NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super graphics card and 2TB of SSD storage.

If you're wondering if the Vantage Core i7 RTX 4070 SUPER Edge Gaming PC has tonnes of high-performance cores, efficiency cores for improved multi-threading performance, sky-high clock speeds, and overclockability, you can tick, tick, tick and tick again!

We'd hate to judge a book by its cover, but the Vantage Core i7 RTX 4070 SUPER Edge Gaming PC sure does look stylish, too; the gaming PC comes in a sleek case with RGB lighting.

Buy Vantage Core i7 RTX 4070 SUPER Edge Gaming PC for £2,149.99 at Chillblast

The Frontier Ryzen 7 RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Edge Gaming PC

Whoever invented the phrase 'smooth like butter' was surely talking about the Frontier Ryzen 7 RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Edge Gaming PC's frame rates! This brilliant gaming PC is powered by a cutting-edge AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, and comes with a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card to deliver stunning visuals.

Speaking of visuals, whether you're exploring virtual worlds or engaging in intense multiplayer battles, the cutting-edge GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GPU in The Frontier Ryzen 7 RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Edge Gaming PC delivers stunning ray-traced graphics, offering an unmatched level of realism and detail. With advanced AI-powered features like DLSS 3, too, this gaming PC can render games at higher frame rates without sacrificing image quality.

Buy The Frontier Ryzen 7 RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Edge Gaming PC for £2,369.99 at Chillblast

Albatross Core i5 RTX 4070 SUPER Flight Simulator PC

Is it a bird? Is it a Fleetwood Mac song? No, it's the Albatross Core i5 RTX 4070 SUPER Flight Simulator PC!

At the heart of this gaming PC lies the powerful Core i5 processor; with its impressive clock speeds and efficient architecture, you can expect faster load times, smoother frame rates, and more detailed environments, all thanks to the Core i5 processor.

Plus, the Albatross Core i5 RTX 4070 SUPER Flight Simulator PC gives you peace of mind that it won't buckle under pressure with the power of an 850W power supply, boasting 80 PLUS Gold efficiency. This top-tier PSU ensures reliable power delivery and keeps your system running smoothly even during the most intense gaming sessions.

Buy Albatross Core i5 RTX 4070 SUPER Flight Simulator PC for £1,749.95 at Chillblast

The Vertex Ryzen 7 RTX 4080 Super Edge Gaming PC

According to the Chillblast website, The Vertex Ryzen 7 RTX 4080 Super Edge Gaming PC is more than just a PC, it's a statement. We'd be inclined to agree. Not only does The Vertex Ryzen 7 RTX 4080 Super Edge Gaming PC look fantastic — with its sleek and customisable Lian Li O11D EVO RGB case, and RGB lighting — but it's powerful, too.

This gaming PC comes with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, optimised for gaming with its 3D V-Cache technology, and the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, which delivers stunning visuals and immersive gameplay. You can also enjoy smooth multitasking and lightning-fast load times with 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and store your (we would assume) vast game library with ample storage space and swift speeds on a 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

Buy The Vertex Ryzen 7 RTX 4080 Super Edge Gaming PC for £2,659.99 at Chillblast

Thunderbolt Ryzen 7 RTX 4080 SUPER Flight Simulator PC

Are you ready to experience the future of flight simulation? With its GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card, and a cutting-edge GPU which delivers exceptional performance and stunning visuals for demanding games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, you're in safe hands with the Thunderbolt Ryzen 7 RTX 4080 SUPER Flight Simulator PC.

With the Thunderbolt Ryzen 7 RTX 4080 SUPER Flight Simulator PC's innovative 2nd Gen 3D V-Cache technology, you will get a massive cache that significantly improves game performance, especially in scenarios where frame rates are limited by CPU bottlenecks. These features we've picked out have only just scratched the surface of Thunderbolt Ryzen 7 RTX 4080 SUPER Flight Simulator PC's capabilities, so be sure to read more on the Chillblast website.

Buy Thunderbolt Ryzen 7 RTX 4080 SUPER Flight Simulator PC for £2,529.95 at Chillblast

Ryzen 5 7600 RTX 4070 SUPER Gaming PC

This next gaming PC is a powerhouse capable of handling even the most demanding of titles; the Ryzen 5 7600 RTX 4070 SUPER Gaming PC leverages high-performance cores and efficient Zen 4 architecture to deliver exceptional gaming performance.

The gaming PC also boasts a solid foundation; you can have confidence in your gaming PC with the solid B650 motherboard. This powerful motherboard offers features that optimise your gaming experience, like lightning-fast PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory support.

Buy Ryzen 5 7600 RTX 4070 SUPER Gaming PC for £1,499.99 at Chillblast