Apple TV 4K guide: Price, channels and where to buy it

Apple’s version of a Fire Stick or Roku device, the Apple 4K TV gives you incredible 4K picture quality (if you are watching something that is streaming in that resolution) and Dolby Atmos sound to make your home entertainment set up as good as it can possibly be. So good is it that What Hi-fi called it “the best video streamer you can currently buy” in their review for it late last year.

As well as hosting Apple’s own Apple TV+, you can go get other streaming services on there from Netflix to Britbox to Prime Video and Disney+ – a one-stop-shop for all your streaming needs then. You can even purchase movies and shows from iTunes and they will be instantly ready to stream for you when you go to your Apple TV section.

The device is also voice controlled via Siri so for a lot of things, you will not even need to pick up the remote to start watching – lazy heaven!

What channels do you get with Apple TV 4K?

Here in the UK, we can subscribe to several channels through Apple TV. StarzPlay is the main one here with many shows including the new version of The Stand included, while you can also sign up to Acorn TV, Crime Investigation Play, History Play, BFI Player, Noggin, Moonbug Kids, MUBI and Taste Made.

How much does Apple TV 4K cost?

Being a powerful Apple device, it does have a price tag to reflect that. There are two versions available with the Apple TV 4K 32GB at £179 while the larger 64GB Apple TV 4K is £199.

Where to buy Apple TV 4K?

You can buy an Apple TV 4k directly through Apple but there are places you can pick them up. Amazon has them listed, while the likes of Very have them too if you want to be able to pay for it in instalments.

No matter where you buy them at the moment, the price seems to be consistent with Argos and Currys PC World also having the same two versions listed for the same cost. We’ll be certainly be keeping a close eye on these when the next sale period starts up.

