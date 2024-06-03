It doesn't matter if they're young at heart or would prefer to dive into a more technical adult building challenge, there are plenty of LEGO® sets perfect for all types of people this Father's Day.

Not only is it a fun and unique gift, a LEGO set is also a bonding opportunity if the two of you decide to build it together.

You can even find a set that draws inspiration from his favourite hobbies, whether that's space, chess or something different altogether.

To help you save time trawling through pages of LEGO products trying to decide, we've put together the ultimate round-up of the best LEGO gifts you can get this Father's Day. From space enthusiasts to retro gamers, there truly is something here for everyone.

Best LEGO Father's Day gifts at a glance:

Best LEGO sets, figures and gifts to treat your dad to this Father's Day

NASA Artemis Space Launch System

NASA Artemis Space Launch System LEGO

New and exclusive to LEGO, the NASA Artemis Space Launch System is based on the real-life Artemis mission. During the Artemis I mission, Orion travelled farther than any other spacecraft built for humans and with Artemis III, NASA will land the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon.

This set is a highly detailed recreation of the launch system, from the multi-stage rocket right down to the Orion capsule and mobile launch tower.

Buy NASA Artemis Space Launch System for £219.99 at LEGO

Space Astronaut

Space Astronaut LEGO

It's three for the price of one with this LEGO Space Astronaut set, as you can construct an astronaut, space dog and space jet.

You can even take things one step further by using the LEGO Builder app to support you on your journey, which allows you to rotate 3D models, zoom in and track your progress.

Buy Space Astronaut for £44.99 at LEGO

Tales of the Space Age

Tales of the Space Age LEGO

Are you searching for the perfect gift for a fan of 1980s sci-fi movies? Well you're in luck! This LEGO set is a collection of connectable 3D postcards which draw inspiration from sci-fi myths, films, books and posters around the 1980s.

Whether freestanding or hung up on the wall, these vignettes aren't just fun to build, but they'll also add a spot of retro glamour to your home.

Buy Tales of the Space Age for £44.99 at LEGO

The Milky Way Galaxy

The Milky Way Galaxy LEGO

Not only is it fun to build, this LEGO model of the Milky Way Galaxy is about as accurate as you can get. Featuring details such as the red dwarf star TRAPPIST-1 and the Crab Nebula, the set is made up of 3,091 pieces which are used to create a 3D model bursting with colour.

Buy The Milky Way Galaxy for £169.99 at LEGO

C64 Mini Retro Games Console

C64 Mini Retro Games Console Menkind

This one's for the gamers. If you're sick of hearing Dad complain that "video games aren't what they used to be", then we've got the perfect solution. This games console is an exact mini replica of the Commodore 64, allowing players to relive classic games like Speedball.

If that doesn't tickle your fancy, there are 64 other games pre-installed, all of which are old-school.

Buy C64 Mini Retro Games Console for £49 at Menkind

McLaggan Smith Picturemaps Solar System bone china mug

McLaggan Smith Picturemaps Solar System Bone China Mug John Lewis

There's no gift quite as classic as a mug. This bone china mug from John Lewis isn't just perfect for sipping tea; it's also an informative and colourful guide to the Solar System.

It's even microwave safe, in case your dad is prone to forgetting about cups of tea or coffee.

Buy McLaggan Smith Picturemaps Solar System bone china mug for £15.50 at John Lewis

The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience for Two with Souvenir Crystal and Photo Package

Crystal Maze Experience Virgin Experience Days

For the ultimate boost of nostalgia, the Crystal Maze Live Experience is the way to go. You can never go wrong with an experience gift, especially when it's based on one of the most classic beloved quiz shows of the '90s.

Based in Manchester, you and your team will adventure through the four themed areas of the maze, completing tasks and collecting precious crystals.

