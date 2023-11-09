The reputable retailer has a 94 per cent rating of customers who would buy again from the site, with a huge 92 per cent rating of respondents who said deliveries were on time and in good order — a blessing for those all-important Christmas present deliveries. Plus, with free and easy returns, as well as free delivery on orders over £50, Santa would be hard pressed to drop-off goods this swiftly!

The RadioTimes.com team has selected six deals from Box which are sure to get you in your family and friends’ good books if you’re giving these items at Christmas time. Or perhaps you’re your own Secret Santa this year, in which case, lucky you…

When does Box.co.uk’s Black Friday sale start and end?

Box’s Black Friday deals are live on the site from Thursday 16th November, with some products being discounted from now. Box’s Black Friday sale will end on Friday 8th December or until stocks last.

Best Black Friday tech deals from Box.co.uk

Eufy Robovac X8 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Eufy Robovac via Box Box

What’s the deal: The Eufy Robovac X8 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner currently has a huge £190 - or 42 per cent - off. The vacuum cleaner comes with free next day delivery if you order before 9pm.

Why we chose it: Black Friday is the perfect time to buy essentials for your home as many household products will be discounted, taking the price tag from a usually expensive one to a more affordable price.

The Eufy Robovac X8 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner also has some exciting features such as the iPath Laser Navigation, which memorises your house environment and builds a virtual map to efficiently clean your space, and the Twin-Turbine Technology which cleans up to 57.6 per cent more pet hair than a single-turbine robotic vacuum.

Buy Eufy Robovac X8 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for £449.99 £259.99 (save £90 or 42%) at Box

ASUS Vivobook 16 Intel Core i5

ASUS Vivobook 16 Intel Core i5 via Box Box

What’s the deal: You can now get this impressive 16-inch laptop for £30 less in Box’s Black Friday sale. The ASUS Vivobook 16 Intel Core i5 has been reduced to £499.99 from £529.99, which is six per cent off.

Why we chose it: This RadioTimes.com writer remembers unwrapping a laptop from Santa Claus one Christmas, and that laptop carried her through college and university; a laptop is a great Christmas gift, but it’s not always an affordable one, that’s why Black Friday is a great time to shop for them.

This particular laptop comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage, and it packs in a lot of features to make the user-experience as seamless as possible, for example, it comes with a 180-degrees lay-flat hinge, a webcam shield, and dedicated function keys to turn your mic and camera on and off — a handy feature for work calls.

Buy ASUS Vivobook 16 Intel Core i5 for £529.99 £499.99 (save £30 or 6%) at Box

Bang & Olufson Beoplay E8 Sport - Oxygen Blue

B&O Earphones via Box Box

What’s the deal: These Oxygen Blue wireless earbuds have £30 off - or 19 per cent - taking the price from £159 to £129.

Why we chose it: If you or a loved one is in the market for a pair of wireless earphones, these Oxygen Blue Beoplay E8 Sport Powerful Bluetooth sports earphones from Bang & Olufson are a fantastic option. The wireless earbuds are specially designed for people who like to listen to music while they’re working out, whether that’s in the gym or on a park run, as they resist water and sweat to ensure the earbuds remain damage-free.

The Beoplay E8 Sport wireless earphones also put the user at the heart of its functions. For example, the earbuds arrive with a charging case which already has up to 35-hours of battery life on it, and the intuitive touch controls manage volume, skip tracks, and handle calls without the need to reach for your smartphone.

Buy Bang & Olufson Beoplay E8 Sport - Oxygen Blue for £159 £129 (save £30 or 19%) at Box

Tonies

Tonies via Box. Box

What's the deal: If you have little ones in your life — whether that's your own children or friend's and family member's young ones — you'll know that Tonies Toniebox is kind of a big deal. These robust musical story boxes work by placing a Tonies character on top of the box, then the stories and songs will begin.

Why we chose it: The UK retailer has everything you need to make story time come to life, from the Tonies Toniebox Starter Set in various colourways such as Red, Purple, Green and Light Blue, the Tonies Tonie-Carrier, Tonies Headphones, and much-loved characters like Disney's Ariel and Baloo.

Buy Tonies at Box

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 via Box Box

What’s the deal: Calling all gamers, this next gift is for you! The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 currently has a huge £230 off in Box’s Black Friday sale, taking the gaming laptop from £729.99 to £499.99. Purchasing the laptop today will save you a not-to-be-sniffed-at 32 per cent.

Why we chose it: The RadioTimes.com Technology team knows a thing or two about gaming, with our dedicated Gaming section and our guide which helps you select or build your own gaming PC. We like the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming laptop for its fast performance with the Intel Core i5-11320H Quad-Core Processor, and the Full HD IPS screen, which makes gaming graphics look crisp and clear.

Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 for £729.99 £499.99 (save £230 or 32%) at Box

Le Feu Turtle Gas Powered Pizza Oven 2.0 - Black

Le Feu Pizza Oven via Box Box

What’s the deal: This gas-powered pizza oven has an RRP of £499.99, but for a limited time only in Box’s Black Friday sale, it’s down to £299.99, saving you a huge £200 or 40 per cent.

Why we chose it: Although the UK is lacking in the sunny skies needed to cook a pizza outside, there’s nothing better than being prepared for the summer months, and besides, we all know Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snap-up a bargain.

The Le Feu Turtle Gas Powered Pizza Oven 2.0 in Black brings artisanal pizza-making to your back garden as the gas-powered cooker ensures a quick and consistent temperature, while the traditional pizza stone guarantees an Instagram-worthy crispy crust each time.

