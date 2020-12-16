Accessibility Links

  3. Is Spotify down? Mass outage as users report problems with music app

Is Spotify down? Mass outage as users report problems with music app

The music streaming app Spotify has been hit my a mass outage.

Spotify down

Spotify has gone down with users reporting issues with logging in leaving them unable to listen to their music.

The app logged people out this morning and unable to log back in. Most users have reported seeing a message telling them there’s an issue with their connection while logging on to the app on a PC.

One user reported: “Not working on PC – internet connection error even though my internet is fine – error code 4.”

Issues have been reported in Europe, according to Down Detector,  but there looks like there are issues globally. The most reported problems are down to music streaming (73 per cent), log in (21 per cent) and Spotify on Sonos (five per cent) which is more a related issue.

Spotify Status, a Twitter account that provides updates on the service, has tweeted acknowledging the issue, but is yet to give a timeframe as to when the service will be back.

Spotify also experienced an outage back in November where songs would play then cut out, but this latest issues seems to be wider spread.

The music site’s problems aren’t the only technical glitches this week as Google went down leaving users without access to Gmail, YouTube and Google docs.

We’ll update this page when the service is back online.

