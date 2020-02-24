When is the Sony Xperia 5 Plus released?

Most rumours point to the Sony Experia 5 Plus being unveiled on 24th February 2020, which lines up nicely with the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona. However, Sony usually takes its time after announcements to actually release their products, so we might not actually see the Experia 5 Plus on sale until May or June.

How much will the Sony Xperia 5 Plus cost?

Not much is known about the price, which will likely be announced at the Mobile World Conference. The Sony Xperia 5 launched at £699, which was relatively cheap for an Xperia phone - we expect the price to rise somewhat for the higher specs of the 5 Plus, to about $949 or £730.

What might we expect from the Sony Xperia 5 Plus?

There is a huge amount of secrecy around the new product with all major tech launches, but with less than a month until release, several tidbits have trickled into public knowledge. Here's what we've heard so far:

Storage

The consensus seems to be that the Xperia 5 Plus will have 128GB storage, though will have a MicroSD slot for up to 1TB of expandable memory.

Camera

The most recent rumours point towards four(!) cameras on the rear, including a 12 MP camera, a 64 MP camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP Time of Flight camera to capture better portraits. Even if this proves untrue, we expect the 5 Plus to have the at least the now-standard triple camera setup on the rear, as the previous Xperia 5 did.

The front camera will likely be 8 MP with High Dynamic Range (HDR).

Processor

Rumours point towards Sony using the Snapdragon 865, the leading processor from Qualcomm.

5G capability

2020 is the year 5G hits the mainstream, and everything suggests that the Sony Xperia 5 Plus will be joining the 5G party as well.

Screen size

According to rumours, there will be a sizeable 6.6-inch screen, which is great considering how good Xperia phones are for playing movies and games. It will likely be another high-resolution OLED display in the 21:9 aspect ratio.

Connectivity

The Sony Xperia 5 Plus will feature fast charging, but it is currently unclear if the device will support wireless charging.