It’d be amazing if our hair felt and looked like that every day, but achieving a salon-standard dry at home is no easy feat. Especially as there’s so much to consider before investing in a hair dryer that can do the trick.

There’s no better feeling than walking out of the hairdresser with salon-fresh locks. Looking like you’re in a shampoo advert with a rich, bouncy blow-dry; who’s that beauty in the shop window? Oh, it’s just our reflection.

First and foremost, you want a hair dryer that will make your life easier. Something that will minimise the time it takes to dry your hair and will achieve the look you want without worrying about styling it further.

It’s also important to look for a hair dryer which includes these key features: heat control levels, attachments, and a cooling level. The attachments are for different hair textures, and, although a default heat setting will generally be ok on strong hair types, those with finer hair might suffer in high heat.

One hair dryer that has these features down to a T is the Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler — for professional-looking locks without a hair-raising price, this hair dryer is definitely one to consider.

Meet the Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler

Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler and attachments Shark

The Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler automatically adjusts the heat and airflow settings for each of the intelligent stylers, so there’s no guesswork. Whether you’re after a sleek, straight look or perfectly-defined curls, one thing that’s guaranteed is a great ‘do with less frizz and pesky flyaways* (*Versus air drying).

The ‘iQ’ part of the hair styler stands for iQ Technology; it combines rapid air power with next-generation intelligence to create high-velocity, heated air for fast drying with zero damage. So, when our clothes are sprawled all over the floor, we’re yet to do our make-up, and we’re running approximately 15-minutes late, a hair dryer that dries our hair in the nick of time gets a big 'yes'.

For just £199.99 until 26th July 2022, this hair dryer set includes the Style Brush, Concentrator and Diffuser. Here’s what you can expect from these intelligent accessories.

Style Brush: Sleek & Shine

The Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler brush comes in two variations Shark

Want salon-sleek results no matter what your hair type? Yes, please! The detachable brush has two variations of bristles: gentle structured ones that detangle and dry your hair, and soft ones that smooth and style. The 360° rotation enables you to reach the back of your hair with ease — there’s no ‘oh, you missed a bit’ here.

Concentrator: Smooth & Style

The Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler 2-in-1 concentrator Shark

This 2-in-1 concentrator is ideal for controlled, smooth drying. Use the wider opening for fast and gentle drying, or extend the nozzle for a narrower airpath that precisely shapes your hair.

Diffuser: Lift & Define

The Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler diffuser is perfect for curly hair Shark

If you have curly locks, this next attachment is perfect for you. Diffusers circulate airflow from root to tip to enhance your natural curls. This diffuser has an adjustable design to suit all kinds of hair lengths and densities: the longer prongs lift and define longer, thicker hair, while the shorter prongs are best suited to finer, shorter strands.

Tailored Settings

Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler and attachments Shark

One of our favourite things about the Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler is the ‘cool shot’. Like it says on the tin, this is a button which blasts cold air to seal the hair cuticle and lock in your chosen style.

The automatic heat and airflow settings protect your hair, but you can also manually adjust these settings; there are three temperature settings and three airflow ones.

Two more things — just when you thought a hair dryer couldn’t possibly offer you any more choice — it comes in black and rose gold, plus, it has a 2.5m cord.

