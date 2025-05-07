But how exactly does the service work, what do viewers need in order to use it, and will they have to pay for anything or is it entirely free?

Read on for everything you need to know about Samsung TV Plus.

What is Samsung TV Plus?

Samsung TV Plus is a free, ad-supported streaming service, which comes integrated into Samsung Smart TVs.

The service includes thousands of TV shows and movies which can be watched at any time on demand, while it also allows viewers access to live entertainment.

The service already has an extensive line-up of over 200 channels, which you can view here, and it's being added to frequently, so more will become available in future. It gives viewers instant access to news, sports, entertainment and more.

Is Samsung TV Plus free?

Yes! Samsung TV Plus is completely free, and is available on all Samsung Smart TVs from 2016 onwards, as well as Samsung Galaxy mobile devices operating on Android 8.0 or higher.

Not only do users not need to pay, but they also don't need to subscribe to anything or have an account. Those viewers who do choose to create a Samsung account will unlock extra features so they can personalise their streaming experience, but this is not a requirement.

The extra features available for those with an account include the ability to continue watching, favourite channels, edit channels, set watch reminders and create watch lists.

Viewers will need internet access to stream via Samsung TV Plus.

How to get Samsung TV Plus?

Samsung TV Plus. Gado/Getty Images

Those with a Samsung TV from 2016 or later will find that Samsung TV Plus automatically starts playing when they turn on their TV. They can navigate to and from Samsung TV Plus by using the app bar located at the bottom of the TV screen. They just need to click on the Samsung TV Plus app to enter the experience.

Meanwhile, those with Samsung Galaxy mobile devices can visit the Galaxy Store or Google Play app store and search for Samsung TV Plus. They can then download the app and start watching free TV immediately.

