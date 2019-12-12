Sony recently confirmed that the PS5 will hit shelves in 'Holiday 2020' which broadly suggests a release date somewhere between October and December, but is it worth getting a PS4 in time for Christmas?

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said it is "necessary to have next-generation hardware" and whether or not you believe reports about the 5th edition not being radically different in design to the PS4, there will definitely be a significant upgrade in power. The console's AMD chips will also support 8K graphics, 3D audio and ray tracing, something usually found in powerful computers.