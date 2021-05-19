All the Netflix secret codes unlocking hidden categories for movies and TV shows
The full list of secret codes that let you unlock hidden TV shows, genres and films to narrow down your hunt for what to watch next.
If you’ve ever sat down to watch a film or TV show on Netflix and then spent a good chunk of time aimlessly scrolling through the selections trying to find something – anything! – to watch, then this one is for you.
Lurking behind the Netflix homepage there are subcategories that you access via a variety of hidden codes to make searching the extensive content on the streaming site easier.
Not all content appears when you search Netflix, but the secret codes let you access each category by using a specific URL.
It’s pretty straight-forward to work out once you have the Netflix secret codes list, you just need to change the numbers at the end of the URL. Once you’ve done that you can scroll away – with a much shorter list – and find something to watch on the site.
So if you know you want to watch a comedy, or perhaps an action thriller is your bag, then you can narrow your hunt to that and avoid the endless, mind-numbing pursuit of entertainment we all regularly suffer through.
There’s a whole list of Netflix secret codes. For example, copy the code 43048 for Action Thrillers. We have a list of all the Netflix secret codes below to help you find something to watch.
How do I use the Netflix codes?
Take the URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/
(Hold fire, don’t click it or click enter yet…)
…at the end of the URL add the code you want from the list below.
Netflix Codes to unlock hidden genres
We’ve kept these in alphabetical order, but it’s a fully comprehensive list allowing you to dive even deeper into Netflix to find what you want to watch.
Note: It’s worth remembering that not all codes are available to everyone. Some codes may not pop up for certain locations or IP addresses.
- Action & Adventure: 1365
- Action Comedies: 43040
- Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568
- Action Thrillers: 43048
- Adult Animation: 11881
- Adventures: 7442
- African Movies: 3761
- Alien Sci-Fi: 3327
- Animal Tales: 5507
- Anime: 7424
- Anime Action: 2653
- Anime Comedies: 9302
- Anime Dramas: 452
- Anime Fantasy: 11146
- Anime Features: 3063
- Anime Horror: 10695
- Anime Sci-Fi: 2729
- Anime Series: 6721
- Art House Movies: 29764
- Asian Action Movies: 77232
- Australian Movies: 5230
- B-Horror Movies: 8195
- Baseball Movies: 12339
- Basketball Movies: 12762
- Belgian Movies: 262
- Biographical Docs: 3652
- Biographical Dramas: 3179
- Boxing Movies: 12443
- British Movies: 10757
- British TV Shows: 52117
- Campy Movies: 1252
- Children & Family Movies: 783
- Chinese Movies: 3960
- Classic Action & Adventure: 46576
- Classic Comedies: 31694
- Classic Dramas: 29809
- Classic Foreign Movies: 32473
- Classic Movies: 31574
- Classic Musicals: 32392
- Classic Romantic Movies: 31273
- Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 47147
- Classic Thrillers: 46588
- Classic TV Shows: 46553
- Classic War Movies: 48744
- Classic Westerns: 47465
- Comedies: 6548
- Comic Book and Superhero: 10118
- Country & Western/Folk: 1105
- Courtroom Dramas: 2748
- Creature Features: 6895
- Crime Action & Adventure: 9584
- Crime Documentaries: 9875
- Crime Dramas: 6889
- Crime Thrillers: 10499
- Crime TV Shows: 26146
- Cult Comedies: 9434
- Cult Horror Movies: 10944
- Cult Movies: 7627
- Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734
- Cult TV Shows: 74652
- Dark Comedies: 869
- Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028
- Disney: 67673
- Disney Musicals: 59433
- Documentaries: 6839
- Dramas: 5763
- Dramas based on Books: 4961
- Dramas based on real life: 3653
- Dutch Movies: 10606
- Eastern European Movies: 5254
- Education for Kids: 10659
- Epics: 52858
- Experimental Movies: 11079
- Faith & Spirituality: 26835
- Faith & Spirituality Movies: 52804
- Family Features: 51056
- Fantasy Movies: 9744
- Film Noir: 7687
- Food & Travel TV: 72436
- Football Movies: 12803
- Foreign Action & Adventure: 11828
- Foreign Comedies: 4426
- Foreign Documentaries: 5161
- Foreign Dramas: 2150
- Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies: 8243
- Foreign Horror Movies: 8654
- Foreign Movies: 7462
- Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 6485
- Foreign Thrillers: 10306
- French Movies: 58807
- Gangster Movies: 31851
- Gay & Lesbian Dramas: 500
- German Movies: 58886
- Greek Movies: 61115
- Historical Documentaries: 5349
- Horror Comedy: 89585
- Horror Movies: 8711
- Independent Action & Adventure: 11804
- Independent Comedies: 4195
- Independent Dramas: 384
- Independent Movies: 7077
- Independent Thrillers: 3269
- Indian Movies: 10463
- Irish Movies: 58750
- Italian Movies: 8221
- Japanese Movies: 10398
- Jazz & Easy Listening: 10271
- Kids Faith & Spirituality: 751423
- Kids Music: 52843
- Kids’ TV: 27346
- Korean Movies: 5685
- Korean TV Shows: 67879
- Late Night Comedies: 1402
- Latin American Movies: 1613
- Latin Music: 10741
- Martial Arts Movies: 8985
- Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling: 6695
- Middle Eastern Movies: 5875
- Military Action & Adventure: 2125
- Military Documentaries: 4006
- Military Dramas: 11
- Military TV Shows: 25804
- Miniseries: 4814
- Mockumentaries: 26
- Monster Movies: 947
- Movies based on children’s books: 10056
- Movies for ages 0 to 2: 6796
- Movies for ages 2 to 4: 6218
- Movies for ages 5 to 7: 5455
- Movies for ages 8 to 10: 561
- Movies for ages 11 to 12: 6962
- Music & Concert Documentaries: 90361
- Music: 1701
- Musicals: 13335
- Mysteries: 9994
- New Zealand Movies: 63782
- Period Pieces: 12123
- Political Comedies: 2700
- Political Documentaries: 7018
- Political Dramas: 6616
- Political Thrillers: 10504
- Psychological Thrillers: 5505
- Quirky Romance: 36103
- Reality TV: 9833
- Religious Documentaries: 10005
- Rock & Pop Concerts: 3278
- Romantic Comedies: 5475
- Romantic Dramas: 1255
- Romantic Favorites: 502675
- Romantic Foreign Movies: 7153
- Romantic Independent Movies: 9916
- Romantic Movies: 8883
- Russian: 11567
- Satanic Stories: 6998
- Satires: 4922
- Scandinavian Movies: 9292
- Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1492
- Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926
- Sci-Fi Dramas: 3916
- Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694
- Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014
- Science & Nature Documentaries: 2595
- Science & Nature TV: 52780
- Screwball Comedies: 9702
- Showbiz Dramas: 5012
- Showbiz Musicals: 13573
- Silent Movies: 53310
- Slapstick Comedies: 10256
- Slasher and Serial Killer Movies: 8646
- Soccer Movies: 12549
- Social & Cultural Documentaries: 3675
- Social Issue Dramas: 3947
- Southeast Asian Movies: 9196
- Spanish Movies: 58741
- Spiritual Documentaries: 2760
- Sports & Fitness: 9327
- Sports Comedies: 5286
- Sports Documentaries: 180
- Sports Dramas: 7243
- Sports Movies: 4370
- Spy Action & Adventure: 10702
- Spy Thrillers: 9147
- Stage Musicals: 55774
- Stand-up Comedy: 11559
- Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800
- Steamy Thrillers: 972
- Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023
- Supernatural Thrillers: 11140
- Tearjerkers: 6384
- Teen Comedies: 3519
- Teen Dramas: 9299
- Teen Screams: 52147
- Teen TV Shows: 60951
- Thrillers: 8933
- Travel & Adventure Documentaries: 1159
- TV Action & Adventure: 10673
- TV Cartoons: 11177
- TV Comedies: 10375
- TV Documentaries: 10105
- TV Dramas: 11714
- TV Horror: 83059
- TV Mysteries: 4366
- TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1372
- TV Shows: 83
- Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472
- Vampire Horror Movies: 75804
- Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930
- Westerns: 7700
- World Music Concerts: 2856
- Zombie Horror Movies: 75405
So, for example, your final URL will look something like this:
- http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/10702 – spy action and adventure
- http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/75405 – zombie horror movies
If you want to narrow your search down even more then you can do too.
Easy, peasy. With all that extra time you save you could even get another film in…
Remember if it doesn’t work it may be because of your location or IP address.
Netflix Christmas secret codes
- British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064
- Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544
- Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017
- Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7 – 1477201
- Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10 – 1477204
- Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12 – 1477206
- Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024
- Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 147602
- European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063
- Family-friendly Christmas Films – 1394522
- Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066
- Goofy Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475071
- Romantic Christmas Films – 394527
