Hundreds of TV fans complained online after the message “ui 800 3” appeared on screen when using the streaming giant on Thursday afternoon.

Others were met with an “error” message when attempting to watch shows after navigating from the main page.

Problems were reported in the UK and parts of Europe as well as North and South America, South Africa and parts of Asia, according to tracking website Down Detector.

The official Twitter account for Netflix UK and Ireland, tweeted: “For anyone having issues, we're sorry for the inconvenience and are working to fix this as quickly as possible.”

It is not yet evident what has caused the outage or how long it will take to resolve the issue.

Some took the opportunity to poke fun at the streaming wars, saying a Netflix outage didn't bother them as they have Disney+. "Netflix is down?? I wouldn’t have noticed I’m on Disney+ lmao," wrote one Twitter user.

Another tweeted: "Netflix is down?? Thank god I have disney+."