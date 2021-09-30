How to watch IMDb TV for free in the UK on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s brand new free streaming platform IMDb TV has now launched in the UK and is open to viewers via the Amazon Prime Video app.

The streaming service, which launched in the US three years ago, has finally crossed the pond with its line-up of original programming, all of which is free to watch for both Prime members and non-members.

“IMDb TV has created a free-to-consumer destination by combining a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television,” IMDb TV content and programming co-heads Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi said in a statement.

“Today’s UK launch marks a major step in our mission to deliver customers widely appealing content and globally relevant storytelling, through a personalized, free streaming experience.”

Read on for everything you need to know about IMDb TV and how to access it in the UK.

How to watch IMDb TV in the UK

To find IMDb TV, go to the Prime Video app and click on the ‘IMDb TV – Popular Movies and TV – free with ads’ carousel.

In the next few weeks, a standalone app for IMDb TV will become available for those with Fire TV.

What is IMDb TV?

IMDb TV is a free streaming service from the entertainment industry database IMDb which is available via Amazon Prime Video.

The platform is ad-supported and so both Prime members and nonmembers will have access to all IMDb TV content.

Viewers in the UK can now watch a number of IMDb TV originals, including:

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary – a documentary following country music star Luke Bryan

Moment of Truth – a docuseries about the murder of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s father James Jordan

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers – a docuseries produced by LeBron James about the back-to-back state champions the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

The service also features a number of classic films and TV shows, from Community and Pulp Fiction, to Hell’s Kitchen and Meet the Parents.