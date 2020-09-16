Google Pixel 4a unveiled – price and how to pre-order
The internet giant's mid-range mobile is finally available to buy.
Published:
Google has announced that the Pixel 4a, a budget edition of the popular smartphone series, is now available to pre-order.
The long-awaited mobile was first announced in August and had been delayed by several months due to the coronavirus, but will finally be hitting UK shelves on Thursday 1st October.
The phone comes with 128GB of storage, a 12.2MP rear camera, and an 8MP selfie camera. Other key features include a 5.8inch Full HD+ screen, 6GB of RAM, and an improved 24-hour battery.
The Google Pixel 4a price is an impressive £349 if bought outright, becoming one of the latest smartphones to offer several high-end features on a budget price like the iPhone SE and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.
Google has also confirmed that a 5G edition of the Pixel 4a will be arriving later this year, as well as the more premium Google Pixel 5.
Google Pixel 4a pre-order
The Google Pixel 4a is now available to pre-order outright or on a monthly contract through all the major mobile networks – and some come with bundles:
EE
- Pre-order at EE with 10GB data for £37 a month (£30 upfront, claim 3 Months free YouTube Premium, Google One, and Google Play Pass)
Vodafone
- Pre-order at Vodafone with 6GB from £34 a month (£29 upfront)
iD Mobile
- Pre-order at iD Mobile with 2GB data from £23.99 a month (£29.99 upfront, with free £50 Currys giftcard)
Three
- Pre-order at Three with 12GB data for £27 a month (£29 upfront)
O2
- Pre-order at O2 with 1GB data for £26.87 a month (£30 upfront)
Mobiles.co.uk
Buy outright
For more tech news check out our Technology section.