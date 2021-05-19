Google Android 12 beta download: How to install on your smartphone

Google unveiled a major overhaul to the Android operating system during its I/O 2021 showcase – and a public beta is now open.

Officially known as Beta 1, the download will give you a sneak peek into what upgrades have been made ahead of the full release later this year, which Google has pitched as including the biggest design change in Android’s history.

As revealed during the I/O opening keynote, the software has been given a major refresh. Widgets have been given a sleek new look, UI colours are more customisable, scroll animations are more fluid, and menus have been revamped.

When any kinks are worked out from the public beta, the full consumer release of Android 12 will enhance a device’s speed, performance and battery life. The new software also has a privacy dashboard to manage app permissions, such as revoking location information or access to the camera and microphone.

While some I/O viewers may have been bracing for the new Pixel 5a smartphone, the upcoming Pixel Buds A-Series headphones or even the next Pixel 6 flagship, it was the Android 12 updates that Google chose to focus its attention on.

Beta 1 is now available on a range of smartphones, so here’s a step-by-step guide on which devices are eligible and how you can install the software today.

Download Android 12 Beta on Pixel phones

One of the easiest ways to get the Android 12 beta is installing it on a Google Pixel phone by enrolling your device in the Android Beta for Pixel program.

The Android 12 Beta is available for the most recent Google phones: the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Visit the website: https://www.google.com/android/beta.

Sign in to your Google Account to see your eligible device.

Back up your data before enrolling your device.

Enrol the device to receive over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

While the process is likely to take place on its own, you can check for updates via System > System Update > Check for update, and download from there.

If nothing happens straight away, don’t worry. Google has confirmed that updates are not always immediate and could take an entire day to arrive on your phone.

As it’s a beta – in which your phone is essentially a guinea pig in the experiment – you should be aware the updates could contain bugs or errors that can affect how your phone operates. You can still opt out, but all user data will end up wiped.

Download Android 12 Beta on other smartphones

So you don’t have a Pixel smartphone? You are still in luck, as the Android 12 public beta has also been made available on a range of other handsets from ASUS, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Sharp, TECNO, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE. Each partner is responsible for their own enrolments, support and Android updates.

These are the devices currently eligible, with links to their downloads:

The same warnings about data deletion apply – and it’s highly advised to make sure any personal photos and files are backed up for enrolling in Beta 1.

If you are interested in Google's smartphones, be sure to check out our in-depth reviews of the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G and the current Pixel Buds. Still not sure which Pixel to buy? Read our full Google Pixel 5 vs 4a 5G vs 4a comparison guide.

For the latest news and reviews, head over to the RadioTimes.com Technology section and check out our coverage of the Google I/O opening keynote.