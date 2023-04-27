Debuting in A Link to the Past, this ultimate weapon is probably the most iconic in the whole franchise. Carrying the Power to Repel Evil, it is Link's key instrument in defeating evil and bringing peace to Hyrule.

And in Breath of the Wild it's particularly special. Not only is it super powerful, but the Master Sword is the only weapon in the game not to permanently break after overuse.

Once it's "broken" it remains in your inventory, and is ready to go again after just 10 minutes of recharging.

The ultimate weapon, right? But how do we go about getting it?

How to get the Master Sword, and where it's located

First things first, you'll need to make your way through the lost woods, which you can get to easily from the Woodland Tower.

Once you've found a torch, getting through the woods should be easy enough. Simply make sure the wind is at your back the whole time by following the direction of the torch's embers.

Once you've made it through, you should find the Great Deku Tree, a few Koroks, and, in the ground, the Master Sword!

How many hearts do you need to get the Master Sword?

But here's the hitch... you'll need to have 13 full hearts before you can grab it. And temporary hearts won't do the trick, we're afraid. There are a couple of ways to get those hearts: defeating Divine Beasts, or trading four spirit orbs at goddess statues. You can actually have 30 in total.

Once you grab the sword, Link's health will drop right down (don't worry, it's supposed to happen!), but you now have the Master Sword. Congratulations!

