It's bound to make an appearance in the upcoming Tears of the Kingdom, but did you ever manage to grab it in Breath of the Wild? If not, what better time than now, with its sequel just weeks away?

Making its first official appearance in Ocarina of Time, the Hylian Shield has since become an icon of the Legend of Zelda franchise. Used by the Knights of Hyrule, it is a staple of Link's best equipment. Along with the Master Sword, of course.

If you struggled to find it and gave up the first time you played Breath of the Wild, fear not. We're here to help you get the much-coveted shield. It's more than just cosmetic, too, with 90 defense and 800 durability.

We'll also tell you what to do if the shield ever breaks, which, unfortunately, it can.

How to get the Hylian Shield in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

As you'd expect, and as you're probably already aware, the Hylian Shield isn't hiding in plain sight. But if you follow our steps, one of the best weapons in the game will be yours in no time.

First, you'll need to head down to the Hyrule Castle dungeon. If you know this area, you'll know that it's not going to be an easy task. You can get to this tricky dungeon via a raft on the moat, or through one of the entrances at the west side of Hyrule Castle itself.

Either way, you'll have to battle through Hyrule Castle Lockup. It's a long corridor of prison cells, each containing a strong enemy. Once you've made it through here, it's time to fight the Stalnox - a huge skeleton-like creature. It's a hard boss, so good luck.

Once the Stalnox is beaten, a chest will appear with the shield inside!

What to do if the Hylian Shield breaks

While it will take a lot of damage, the Hylian Shield can be broken. And when it does, you won't be able to retrieve it the same way.

This time, you'll need to complete the From the Ground Up side quest (buy the house in Hateno to unlock it).

Once you've done this, Granté, a merchant in Tarrey Town, will be available. He sells the shield for 3,000 Rupees, and he only sells it once - so be careful the second time around!

